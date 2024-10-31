Nintendo Switch 2: Could Switch Successor Finally Launch in 2025?

The questions behind Nintendo's Switch 2 are getting wilder, particularly as many users highly anticipate the next console from the company to hopefully replace its aging Switch lineup which has been around for seven years now. The good thing is that it has already been confirmed that there will be an upcoming introduction of the Switch 2 console before the current fiscal year ends.

With all these being said, it is now a matter of specifics behind the next Nintendo Switch and what it is going to deliver, especially as the Japanese gaming company is known for previously giving it a mid-cycle upgrade with the Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch 2: Is It Coming Next Year After Unveiling?

Earlier this year, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa officially said that the company would soon unveil the Switch's successor console before its present fiscal year ends, and this would be around March 2025. However, while this offers a glimmer of hope to fans and gamers, it is not yet a direct claim from Nintendo about the Switch 2's actual release.

Furukawa revealed that the Switch successor will have its dedicated event and would not be unveiled in the upcoming Direct events this year, with the company also focusing on software and new experiences in previous showcases.

This statement from Furukawa is concrete evidence that confirmed Nintendo's development of the successor console, but no official word yet regarding its public availability. However, many rumors already claimed that it is ready for 2025, and only its exact dates remain unknown.

Here's What to Expect From the Nintendo Switch 2

There have been multiple rumors behind Nintendo's development of the Switch 2, with one talking about the console being a split-screen, and others claiming that it will feature AR capabilities.

While the shroud of mystery still envelops it, Switch 2 is expected to feature OLED as a standard, with NVIDIA providing it the chipset, 8GB RAM, and its dock getting a co-processor chip that will assist in better processes in gaming.

The Wait Is Soon to Be Over, Say Rumors

The only way to play the first-party and exclusive AAA games from Nintendo is via its renowned consoles, with the modern platform being the Nintendo Switch lineup that has seen its fair share of years in the market. The leakers and rumors were non-stop with the details and updates behind the console, and every Nintendo Direct event this year was speculated to hold important information about the console's successor.

However, there has been no official word from Nintendo apart from its president who previously went on to X to announce that it is planning to unveil the upcoming Switch 2, its unofficial name, before the company's current fiscal year ends. However, this is not yet a guarantee that Nintendo will release the unnamed Switch successor next year, especially as it can ask for more time or set a later date.

Most consoles in the industry have been released immediately after their reveal events, but it has been an infamous case for Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X as both were limited in availability all those years ago. Nintendo is the only one that can answer if the Switch 2 is coming by 2025, but fans wish that next year will be the year for an all-new Nintendo gaming experience for all.