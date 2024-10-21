Nintendo Switch Online Leak: New MMO Under Development, Playtest Starts This Week

The initially announced playtest for the Nintendo Switch Online users is seeing a new leak that details more of what Nintendo is brewing behind closed doors. The latest rumors claim that it is for an MMO (massively multiplayer online) game. The applications are reportedly closed as Nintendo has already gathered the ideal number of sign-ups joining the secret program.

The new MMO game from Nintendo remains unnamed, and the latest leaks did not reveal if it was connected to or under the company's famous gaming franchises that have been around for many years already.

Nintendo Switch Online's Playtest is For New MMO Game, Says Leaks

Leaks have now shared information about Nintendo's upcoming playtest which was offered for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers exclusively, and they revealed that there are plans for an MMO game. A post claimed that the game, which was recently leaked, is a sort of "social sim game" from Nintendo, but there are no exact details yet on its story or genre.

The screenshots that appeared on the leaked pages are speculated to be from playtest users who were accepted to join the program. They could also be briefing materials that dictate the different aspects of the game.

The leaks were also unable to determine when Nintendo plans to release the new MMO game, but the playtest may suggest that it is already near as there is a version where gamers are already invited to enjoy the experience.

What to Expect from Nintendo's New MMO Game?

ComicBook Gaming reported that Nintendo's new MMO is focused on a world-building experience. The developer's message, as detailed in the leaked screenshots, claimed that players would work together to "fully develop a massive, expansive planet by utilizing creativity and farmed resources."

So the Nintendo Switch Online playtest info has leaked and it appears to be some sort of social sim game... Interesting 🤔



What are we thinking this is? pic.twitter.com/RlOmH7EHCa — Zikada ジカダ (@ZikadaPrime) October 21, 2024

There are already several elements introduced in this new MMO, including the "Dev Core," which will be a separate place that offers a "social hub" amongst players to get together and develop the planet. There are also "Beacons," which are special tools that can help "purify" and "develop" the land.

Nintendo's Upcoming Games and Experiences

One of the much-awaited and rumored developments from Nintendo is the upcoming new console that will succeed its Switch lineup, being a direct successor to the hybrid gaming device for its next-gen features. It was revealed that the Switch 2 will be $50 more expensive than the previous generation consoles and that its production began for a possible release next year.

There is also a list of games promised for the next-gen Switch console which are speculated to arrive alongside its release next year, but there was one specific first-party franchise that will not be able to make it in time. Previous rumors revealed that Nintendo and Game Freak will not yet be ready to launch a new "Pokemon" game by 2025, but it will follow a year after.

While Nintendo has not yet released an MMO game before, it's a game genre that players have been requesting from the company as other rivals have it available for gamers to enjoy. However, leaks now claim that Nintendo is on its way to delivering a new online experience for players to enjoy, and its playtest under the Switch Online service will ensure that all things are ironed out before the game arrives in the near future.