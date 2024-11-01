Tesla Smartwatch: Elon Musk's Apple Watch Rival Could Be in the Works

Elon Musk and Tesla are known for delivering unique products under the clean energy company. However, the latest rumor centers on the company developing a smartwatch app that will integrate controls for its EVs on the wearable tech. There is also a possibility that Musk and Tesla will create a smartwatch device that will feature everything the company wants to offer, more than what an app can deliver.

Tesla is not shy about creating different kinds of technology that may seem to be out of reach for them but has done so in the past with the likes of the Tesla Tequila, Cybertruck-designed whistle and more.

Elon Musk, Tesla Smartwatch Experiences Coming

The Tesla app for smartwatches is coming soon, and this was recently discovered over at the app's latest upcoming version 4.38.0 which made mention of the Watch app that is bringing over the experience to the wrist wearables. It will deliver what the Tesla app brings for smartphones, but this will be in a smaller form factor, designed for the different brands and operating systems.

It is believed that Tesla will initially bring it to the Apple iOS platform, particularly to the iconic watchOS, as most of the updates the company rolls out prioritize the iPhone, and eventually bring it to Android later on.

ASS or the Actually Smart Summon is a feature reportedly coming, including the "reverse ASS" capabilities of the app, which was made popular on the dedicated smartphone apps. It can also provide users with parking details, updates and more right on one's wearable.

Read Also: Elon Musk Updates X Terms of Se to Bring Lawsuits to Texas Where a Judge Owns Tesla Stock

Could Tesla Be Working on a Smartwatch?

There are some speculations that Tesla is also creating a smartwatch device, with Musk allegedly looking to rival Apple's renowned wearable. However, the device will likely be dedicated to the electric vehicle experience. The details behind this are still scarce as it could only be a concept, but it may offer a dedicated experience once it arrives.

Musk and Tesla's Lifestyle Products

Tesla has a dedicated online shop for Lifestyle products and while these mostly feature the company's brand on novelty items for the super fan, they have delivered some of the most unique products to the public. Last year, Tesla launched the Wireless Charging Platform for Qi-supported devices, offering 15 watts of power to each of the techs like smartphones, Bluetooth earphones, smartwatches, and more, receiving massive praise for its capabilities.

There were also Tesla-made powerbanks for smartphones and other devices that support wireless portable charging. Alongside these, Tesla wanted to bring the driving experience to children by offering the Cybertruck for Kids, which is the car version, and the Cyberquad for Kids, which is the ATV version, and both hail inspiration from its regular-sized electric pickup, the Cybertruck.

Nevertheless, there are still other non-technology developments from its Lifestyle section on the website, with the renowned limited release of the Tesla-made tequila and mezcal spirits, famous for rapidly selling out after being made available. There is no surprise that Tesla will develop a smartwatch in the future, but the company is only focusing on an app for now, coming to available wearables from Apple and the Android community.