Elon Musk's Grok Can Now Understand Images, xAI's Model Slowly Becoming Multimodal

Elon Musk is now touting the latest capabilities of Grok on social media, with xAI bringing forth the latest capabilities of the AI chatbot, allowing users to share images and get answers based on what they ask of it. After over half a year since Grok's wide availability, it can now understand images based on what users uploaded to the chatbot, and the company is teasing its upcoming capabilities in the future.

This latest upgrade on Grok takes it closer to offering a fully multimodal experience that will make it line up against its rivals in the industry.

Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Can Now Understand Images

Grok's official account on X announced that it is now getting "eyes" in its AI processes, as it can finally understand images when users upload a photo they wish to get looked at by the chatbot and provide them with various information behind it. This was also teased by another xAI employee who shared the image-understanding capabilities of the chatbot, also asking users if they come across bugs.

This expands more of Grok's capabilities to understand media from what users upload, but it will still need a prompt to further command the chatbot what to do with the image before it can provide additional details.

With this capability, X users who have access to Grok can now go directly to the chatbot and ask it questions about the content they found on the platform to either get more context, explain what makes it stand out, or do other things with it.

xAI Transforms Grok into Multimodal AI

According to Elon Musk, Grok AI can now understand images presented to it, but not only that, as the "Meme King" of X shared a photo containing jokes which had the chatbot explain the meaning behind it, making it a multimodal model at its early stage.

The tech CEO went further to explain that this new capabilities of Grok are only an "early version," and xAI will still develop the AI further to bring in better features, claiming that it is on its way to "rapidly improve."

Elon Musk's Grok AI Chatbot

Elon Musk and X introduced its AI-powered chatbot, Grok, late last year, and it was initially made available to X Premium subscribers only; this made quite a stir online as it was an exclusive feature. Nonetheless, Musk is looking to rival other AI models that are taking over the tech industry, with his social media platform not holding back on becoming an "edgy" and human-like chatbot.

Despite its subscription-exclusive beginnings, Musk and X previously revealed that they are planning to make Grok available to all kinds of users on their platform, may they be free users or under the paid service. However, during its stint on Premium, users were not pleased with what Grok AI had to offer as it featured fake information and frequent hallucinations, particularly with news content.

Earlier this year, Musk and xAI introduced the improved version of the chatbot with Grok-2, offering a new model that provides image generation capabilities, but it was still a single modal machine learning tech from the company, until now. Multimodal has been the standard of the rapidly growing AI market, and xAI is finally catching up, first starting with images to understand, and soon, adding more mediums.