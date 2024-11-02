'Alien: Romulus' on VHS Is Gearing Up to Offer the Best Post-Halloween Sci-Fi Horror Experience

One of the biggest franchises in the world recently returned to theaters that follows the original movie, but apart from "Alien: Romulus's" grand and faithful return to the cinemas, it is getting a special VHS tape. While most films that are released now are going straight to streaming platforms depending on their deals, 20th Century Studios and Disney are doing their fans better by turning to a retro format.

The release is one that would significantly fit the new movie's story, particularly as it is a direct sequel to the original movie from almost 50 years ago, offering a new story that further details deep space exploration.

'Alien: Romulus' Is Coming to VHS for Post-Halloween Thrills

Director Fede Álvarez announced that his latest movie, "Alien: Romulus," is giving its fans a special treat, confirming that the team is working on bringing the film directly to VHS this Dec. 3, as per The Verge. However, the director's confirmed release date of this VHS version of the film is coming way after this year's Halloween, but it is a perfect one for a post-Halloween special screening at home or with friends or family.

Álvarez revealed that they will transform the current standard format of "Alien: Romulus" to the iconic 4:3 aspect ratio — the known format of VHS and old players.

The details behind it are scarce, but it will be an approximate resizing of the film to the aspect ratio, coming alongside a special old-school sleeve where VHS tapes are usually packaged.

What to Expect from the 'Alien: Romulus' Limited Edt. VHS

20th Century Studios, Disney and Álvarez's decision to introduce a limited edition "Alien: Romulus" VHS is one of the most unique experiences coming soon not only for "Alien" fans or horror movie lovers but also for those who appreciate the VHS format.

It is shaping up to be one of the most popular vintage releases coming this year, but the team did not reveal how many copies it will make available, its price, as well as where it can be purchased from.

The Return of Vintage, Retro Formats

Most of the classic, retro, or vintage formats have stopped production since new developments were introduced, with CD replacing cassettes, VCDs and DVDs replacing VHS, and in the present, almost everything is digital. Gaming is one of the largest industries that bring retro experiences to the world, and this includes preserved copies of games, refurbished ones, or brand-new ones that sell for crazy prices in auctions.

Another renowned industry that keeps the old-school experience alive is music, and this is because the popularity of vinyl returned in the modern age as many collectors look to keep the format alive despite coming in at expensive prices. This is amid the significant dominance of digital music experiences available, including streaming platforms that already offer lossless quality, replicating the vinyl record experiences.

However, the industry that suffers from the digital revolution most is the movie and series, particularly as streaming platforms are significantly dominating this space, with Netflix known for previously shutting down its roots in DVD rental services. Despite this, 20th Century Studios, Disney and the "Alien" franchise are hoping to bring back one of the most iconic retro formats, with "Alien: Romulus" soon launching the limited edition VHS copies of the modern film.