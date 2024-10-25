Nintendo-Ubisoft Collaboration to Bring Remastered Game Boy, GBA Games to NSO's Retro Service

Nintendo is looking to bring back two games under one franchise that was released separately for the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, and it was rumored to have partnered with Ubisoft, which owns the games' rights. This latest partnership between the renowned multinational gaming companies is looking to revive a beloved game series that will deliver the iconic 8-bit and 16-bit titles.

However, it remains unclear how these games will be available to Nintendo Switch Online users as it is known that the two handheld console experiences from the company differ in subscription tier access.

Nintendo, Ubisoft Collab to Remaster Game Boy, GBA Games

A trusted leaker known as PH Brazil shared that one of the biggest collaborations on retro games was forged by Nintendo and Ubisoft as they are sharing the same sentiments in bringing back an iconic franchise to the Switch consoles. The leaker claims there will be two games coming from Nintendo and Ubisoft's partnership, and it will be under the "Driver" franchise.

The "Driver" game was originally released on Nintendo's Game Boy back in 1999 and saw immense success on the platform, going as far as being acknowledged as one of the handheld's top games of the year.

On the other hand, the next game is the successor of the franchise, with Game Boy Advance's "Driver 2" also part of this remaster collab that's coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online's Tiers May Separate Titles

As per usual, Nintendo and Ubisoft did not comment regarding their partnership to work on the "Driver" franchise's return as modern remasters for the Switch's retro gaming experiences for subscribers.

However, one question remains, as Game Boy and Game Boy Advance are in separate tiers under the Nintendo Switch Online, and it's still unknown if either "Driver" games will be available in separate tiers. The base NSO subscription only allows access to Game Boy titles, while the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers Game Boy Advance and its predecessor.

It is safe to say that getting the NSO + Expansion Pack will guarantee gamers to get both "Driver" titles once they arrive by 2025.

Nintendo Switch Online and What it Offers

Like other console platforms, Nintendo has its version of an online multiplayer service that is required to enjoy the many experiences available, but it was the one that popularized the modern availability of retro gaming under the service. Nintendo Switch Online delivers a one-of-a-kind retro gaming experience as it is exclusive in officially offering old-school games in the library.

Throughout the years, Nintendo has been among the most popular consoles, with its renowned franchises only available to play on its devices, making it a must-have for fans from then until now. Nintendo's games are only developed for its consoles, unlike the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC sharing different titles, and this is what sets apart the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Nintendo's online service already popularized retro remasters to the Switch, with six classic consoles and their games available for free as part of the subscriptions, and only differ access in either tier. The latest from Nintendo's retro experiences is Game Boy and GBA titles under the "Driver" franchise, which it plans to remaster for the Switch with the help of Ubisoft.