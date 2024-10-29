Samsung AR Glasses Cheaper Than Meta's Orion; Shared Experiences for Multiple Users Coming

The rise of AR glasses is coming, and the previously revealed wearable from Samsung was recently spotted online with its patent, sharing significant information regarding the new eyewear that is set to rival future developments. According to reports, Samsung will offer a cheaper pair of AR glasses compared to the one being developed by Meta known as the "Orion," setting expectations ahead of both devices' debut.

Apart from the price expectations, several pieces of information pointed to what the AR glasses can do, focusing on a more connected experience that is unique in the industry.

Samsung AR Glasses Patent Claims It's Cheaper Than Meta Orion

Samsung has patented the technology behind its AR Glasses development, and according to MySmartPrice (via TechRadar), it will likely be an affordable device for many users to enjoy. The report revealed that it will be the cheaper wearable compared to Meta's upcoming "true" AR glasses project called "Orion," with both AR-powered wearables yet to be released.

However, it was revealed that Samsung's approach to AR glasses development will be "less standalone" and will rely heavily on smartphones. The patent noted that mobile devices will process the experience.

That being said, the AR glasses will feature a yet unknown version of Android, but it was not revealed if this will be the XR headset three-way collaboration among Samsung, Google and Qualcomm. Moreover, the price of the new AR glasses was not revealed in the patent.

Shared Experiences, Multi-Connection Coming

Meta's Orion AR glasses will be an independent wearable compared to the Samsung AR glasses, but it is one of the top factors that will make the device cheaper. The patent revealed more unique features of the South Korean wearable, which will offer multi-connection features among different smart glasses to one device, allowing players to enjoy shared experiences like playing games.

Apart from this, users are given cameras, a display, a microphone, as well as other sensors to power Samsung's AR glasses. It remains unknown if this AR-powered wearable will be exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices only.

AR Glasses Development in Tech

The world has yet to see real AR glasses that sci-fi depictions have shown on screen, a device that users can integrate into their everyday lives and get access to advanced technology without the thrills and frills. The previous AR glasses releases from the likes of Google and Microsoft featured weird-looking pairs, and they were not something users were willing to wear in their everyday activities, especially with the bulky HoloLens.

However, some companies have already revealed their take on augmented reality for a regular eyewear form factor, offering limited features as of the moment, with the likes of XReal, Rokid, Viture and more. That being said, these devices were underwhelming for users as they do not feature the "real" AR experience with a massive display, intuitive features, responsive AI assistant, and superb audio quality.

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are not fully dedicated to delivering AR, but the company is developing the Orion to deliver the "true" AR glasses experience to the world, being its first legitimate foray into the technology. However, Meta is facing another conceptual rival in Samsung's development of its AR glasses, with the latest patent spotted online claiming that it will be the cheaper device despite offering top-notch quality and user experience.