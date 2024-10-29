Google's Project Astra to Bring the 'Future' of AI Assistants This 2025

Google's goal for its artificial intelligence developments is to bring a technology that can interact with users about everything they wish to do, with Project Astra teased by the company to arrive "as early as 2025." This was revealed by none other than Alphabet and Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, during the recent Q3 2024 earnings call, among the other milestones reached by the company.

Within Google, generative AI is already donning a massive role to power its different experiences, and this includes tasking the technology to write its codes, something which Pichai also revealed during the report.

Google Plans to Bring Project Astra As Soon as Next Year

The latest report from Alphabet regarding its third quarter 2024 results showcased more than its achievements with the rising popularity of Pixel 9, as one of its top AI developments, Project Astra, is set for a 2025 debut. The company only briefly mentioned the latest developments behind Project Astra during the Q3 report, but Pichai said that they are now working on making it available come next year.

Pichai's teaser regarding Project Astra also mentioned "experiences," which may suggest that its most advanced AI assistant yet is coming to different platforms more than its smartphones, including its planned Google Glasses.

Apart from this, Pichai revealed that Google is now working on offering the new and improved version of Gemini that is coming in the future, being the third-generation large language model, rumored for a December debut.

The 'Future' of AI Assistants From Google DeepMind

Google DeepMind's Project Astra is one of the most ambitious revelations from the company after the Gemini development, as it is said to be the "future" of AI assistants that will soon be widely accessible to the public.

Earlier this year at the I/O 2024 event, Google said that Project Astra will be integrated into Gemini Live "later this year," but it seems that the company needs more time for a 2025 release, to offer the "universal agent" to fulfill AI experiences for users.

Google's AI Developments Availability

One of the latest releases from Google's artificial intelligence developments is the Gemini Live experience that it launched for multiple platforms, but most importantly, for Android mobile devices. However, the company also wants Gemini Live to power in-car entertainment systems as it made it available to Android Auto, offering new media controls alongside this latest advancement.

Not only will Google's AI models power generative capabilities to help users create content, analyze information and search the web for results, but the company previously claimed that it will play a massive role in cybersecurity as well. This yet unnamed cybersecurity product from Google is getting the Gemini 1.5 Pro LLM to help assess and detect threats and then have the program solve them.

Google's AI assistant features are already widely available in its different experiences like the search engine, Workspace and other products, with the company also offering it as a third-party program to other platforms like Opera. There is already an upcoming AI development from Google rumored for December called "Jarvis," but the company is not stopping there as it is looking to expand more of its AI assistant experience with Project Astra next year.