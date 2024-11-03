'Fortnite' Remix to Give Players One Free Skin — Here's How to Obtain It

The current "Fortnite Remix" drop to the battle royale is giving players not only new experiences, but also a free skin that will be available this November, and it will be available to all players, regardless if they own a battle pass. This will be a limited edition skin that will feature another cosmetic version of a renowned artist, on top of what was already offered by the company.

In this latest offer, Epic Games will no longer ask for any additional payments to get access to the new skin, and it will be one of the highlights of this "Fortnite Remix's" conclusion by later this month.

'Fortnite Remix' to Give Users a Free Skin This Month

"Fortnite Remix" is here after the weekend update, and Epic Games introduced the experiences that will return from Chapter 2 for gamers, alongside a new free skin for all players to obtain. This free skin will feature the late rapper,Juice WRLD, in his "Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit," which will be made available to claim by later this month, as part of its mini-season finale.

According to Epic Games, "Fortnite Remix" features various artists on the battle royale, including Snoop Dogg's return (which is also the new icon for "Fortnite Festival" Season 6), the renowned Slim Shady, Eminem and Ice Spice.

Some of the featured artists will also bring a special location on the map for players to explore, including Snoop Dogg's "The Doggpound" where a boss battle awaits, as well as Eminem's "Mom's Spaghetti" restaurant in the Grotto cave location, and Ice Spice's "Ice Isle."

How to Obtain the Free 'Fortnite Remix' Skin?

Juice WRLD's free skin is the featured cosmetic update in the "Fortnite Remix" finale that will take place on Nov. 30, and players only need to log in to the game from 1 a.m. on Nov. 30 to 1 a.m. on Dec. 1 (Eastern Time).

Successfully logging into the game during the said dates and times will guarantee the Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit that gamers may redeem from the game. According to "Fortnite," players who fail to log in for the free skin may purchase it via the Item Shop at a later time.

Epic Games 'Fortnite'

The free-to-play action shooter from Epic Games is still one of the world's top phenomena in online battle royales, with the company significantly active in its collaborations and updates that offer new experiences. Not only that, Epic has also made it possible to enjoy past experiences on "Fortnite," and the latest from this is its Item Shop changes which now offer past exclusive items from the Battle Passes to be available again.

Earlier this year, Epic Games announced its biggest crossover yet with The Walt Disney Company, and this guarantees that more Disney-owned characters and experiences are coming to the battle royale. This includes the likes of "Marvel," "Star Wars," "The Incredibles," Disney Princesses" and more; with some already dropping earlier this year, with more to come before 2024 ends.

Epic Games also saw several wins in having "Fortnite" return to iOS in the EU region after Apple's almost four-year ban, as well as its latest antitrust case against Google that will allow players to opt for third-party payment options for the experience. Now, Epic is focusing on offering the return of Chapter 2 with "Fortnite Remix," honoring one of the most influential rappers of this generation, the late Juice WRLD, with a free skin.