Issues With Apple's M5 Vision Pro Uncovered Ahead of Device's 2025 Release

There are already early speculations about Apple's development of its next Vision Pro headset, with sources claiming that come next year, a successor with the upgraded M5 processor will arrive. Should this be true, it can bring potential issues with the device since as early as now, there is already turmoil among existing users who decided to buy the $3,500 wearable headset from the company.

It is known that the Vision Pro is expensive, and more than five times the amount of its industry rivals, and one of the main problems is that if it gets immediately followed by a successor, it can make the original version seem worthless.

M5 Vision Pro Is Reportedly Coming Next Year

A report from 9to5Mac pointed out that there are already rumors and speculations about Apple's next-generation release of the Vision Pro, with many sources believing that it will be released next year. However, instead of using the present chipset, Apple will give it the next-gen M5 processor that will power its experiences for the public, a significant step up from the M2.

Currently, Apple gives Vision Pro users a chance to enjoy spatial computing and a novel mixed reality experience that is still held in high regard, but certain things are lacking, like getting the full Apple Intelligence features.

Issues Already Present on Next-Gen Vision Pro

Speculations claimed that with the M5 version of the Vision Pro, Apple Intelligence may arrive out of the box, but it is still being debated if the original XR headset will get the AI.

Apart from this, Apple will follow up the original wearable only over 1 year after its debut, presenting the public with another $3,500 or more headset with the M5 Vision Pro after failing to sell many units of the first release.

Current Vision Pro owners may be faced with "remorse" said 9to5Mac, should there be a new device, as they might feel left out. But should Apple bring the full suite of its AI tech to the M2 Vision Pro, it may make the M5 Vision Pro seem worthless as an updated model.

Apple's Future Developments of Vision Pro

It has only been less than nine months since Apple made the Vision Pro mixed reality headset available for the United States market, less compared to its global release, and it already faced low sales after its three-month hype. However, Apple's take on the XR wearable is not yet going anywhere despite it bringing an underwhelming performance as the company is reportedly developing the next-generation model.

One of the rumors about Apple's closed-door development is that it is opting for a cheaper version of the Vision Pro that will follow the spatial computer wearable's original release with a substantial price tag. While stripping the Vision Pro of its comforts and features, Apple may make it cheaper by almost half the price. But it is speculated to be in the $2,000 range, which is still expensive.

While technology and experience-wise, the Vision Pro was a success for Apple as they delivered one of the most advanced and powerful headsets of our time, their pricing woes still hinder the public from getting the renowned device. New rumors center on Apple's plans to deliver a Vision Pro headset with the M5 chip, which will be its true successor. But the problem lies in the timing of the release since a 2025 rollout would seem too early for Vision Pro owners.