PS5 'Fortnite Cobalt Star' Holiday Bundle Is Coming With Free Skins and MORE

A new collaboration between Sony and Epic Games has been formed to make way for the latest PlayStation 5 bundle called the "Fortnite Cobalt Star," which comes with special freebies. The bundle offers the PS5 2024 "Slim" version alongside one DualSense controller, with its in-game freebies bringing more for gamers to enjoy apart from getting a new console.

It will be available later this November, and its release will coincide with the Black Friday sale, which will make the latest bundle more affordable for paying customers, being one of the top deals coming with the console.

PS5 'Fortnite Cobalt Star' Bundle Brings Exciting Freebies

Sony released the trailer for its latest console package called the PS5 "Fortnite Cobalt Star" bundle, which offers the console along with the game, but more importantly, a long list of freebies available for gamers. As much as eight (8) in-game cosmetics are up for grabs under the said bundle, and it will also include 1,000 V-Bucks, a.k.a. "Fortnite's" in-game currency to use for the Item Shop.

The bundle's freebies offer the likes of the Cobalt Snowfoot Outfit, Cobalt Crash Drums, LEGO-style Cobalt Snowfoot Outfit, Indigo Inverter Pickaxe, Weathered Snow Stripes Wrap and Sapphire Star Back Bling.

However, the bundle does not only offer freebies to "Fortnite," but also to Epic Games' "Rocket League," with the Discotheque Wheels, Krackle Boost, and the Stella Trail coming as standard with the bundle.

When Is PS5 'Fortnite Cobalt Star' Bundle Coming?

According to PlayStation, this new PS5 bundle with "Fortnite" will be available on Nov. 22, for $499.99 for the Standard disc version, and $449.99 for the Digital disc-less version.

However, Dealabs noted that the upcoming Black Friday sale, coming only seven days after its release date is set to bring discounts for this PS5 "Fortnite Cobalt Star" bundle with as much as $75 off its prices. Come Black Friday, users may be able to snag this bundle for only $425 for the disc version and $375 for the digital version.

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="730" height="411" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MhR0VkpGNEE" title="Fortnite Cobalt Star - Console Bundle Announcement | PS5" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Is the PlayStation 5 Worth Buying Now?

Sony's PlayStation 5 is already at its mid-cycle, a.k.a. the mid-point of its life, and despite already being almost four years old, it is still one of the top-regarded consoles in the world for what it has to offer. Opting for the Sony PS5 will give users access to many first-party or exclusive titles made available here, and users were previously given the slimmer and smaller version of it last year.

That being said, the company dropped its biggest performance upgrade for the console earlier this year with the introduction of the PlayStation 5 Pro series, which enhances the console's features further. It comes with the Game Boost enhancements, 120FPS on 4K quality, 2TB storage and more immersive features, but it leaves behind the disc drive, which gamers may purchase separately.

Safe to say, the PlayStation 5 is still a worthy gaming console in today's age, but like all its rivals and devices that came before it, they are meant to be played on the tabletop as it does not come with its power supply and display, unlike handhelds. The PS5 "Fortnite Cobalt Star" bundle is a great choice for "Fortnite" fans looking to get their first PS5 console. Plus, it is available with various freebies and in-game currency.