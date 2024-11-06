'Stardew Valley's' Hidden Feature Is a Multiplayer Mode for Mobile Gaming — Here's How to Access

Developer ConcernedApe released the latest version of "Stardew Valley" on mobile platforms, and it brings a hidden feature for users to enjoy — being the first time that its multiplayer mode is made available to mobile devices. It is known that "Stardew Valley" has since had the multiplayer mode available for users on consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, but not for mobile.

It is important to note that "Stardew Valley's" mobile version is still testing its multiplayer mode and is in limited availability as of the moment, with several buggy experiences manifesting when accessing it.

'Stardew Valley' Has a Hidden Multiplayer Mode on Mobile

"Stardew Valley" confirmed that it has an "experimental" mobile experience available as a hidden feature for fans and players to enjoy, and it delivers the first-ever multiplayer mode available for Android and iOS devices. The developer revealed that this feature is hidden because it is still experimental on mobile, despite already having it available on other platforms.

There are some bugs or issues that are present in "Stardew Valley" mobile's multiplayer mode gameplay that the developer is still working on, noting that the experiment may bring "frustrations" for gamers.

ConcernedApe revealed what types of issues there are on the mobile version's multiplayer experience, including connection issues when hosting from a "low-performance phone" or facing poor cellular connections that could disrupt gameplay.

Mobile gamers can only connect via a mobile IP, and ConcernedApe said that the current best way to play it is via a local network, which will soon introduce more connectivity for players.

How to Access 'Stardew Valley' Multiplayer on Mobile

"Stardew Valley" mobile's multiplayer mode may be accessed via the game's title screen when launching it, with the leaves on its title card representing directional arrows that are needed to launch the game.

The guide revealed that the sequence users need to press on their screens is up, up, down, down, left right, left right, and then press the question mark "?" icon found on the bottom right.

The leaves representing the arrows are tied to each letter, and here is what corresponds to each direction: the letter "S" is for the left-pointing arrow, "W" for the pointing up arrow, "V" for the pointing down arrow and "Y" for the right-pointing arrow.

Farm Life on ConcernedApe's 'Stardew Valley'

ConcernedApe is now one of the most successful indie developers of this era, following the 2016 release of "Stardew Valley," which became a smash hit worldwide for its enjoyable farm life simulation. Its prominence led to it getting renowned accolades and awards in gaming, with its popularity prompting a concert world tour for fans, called "Festival of Season," which started earlier this year in the U.S. and headed to Europe, Oceania and Asia.

Moreover, its massive fame also had fans asking for a movie adaptation of the game to showcase more of the simulation game's world on the bigger screen. But the developer has one condition, and that is for either David Lynch or Japan's iconic Studio Ghibli to be part of the development.

ConcernedApe's latest "Stardew Valley" version 1.6 on mobile introduced the first taste of multiplayer for Android and iOS, but since it is still experimental, it remains hidden for many players.