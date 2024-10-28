Nintendo: 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete' Mobile Game Is Coming, But as a Paid App

Nintendo previously offered an "Animal Crossing" mobile app as a free-to-play experience, but the company shut it down to make way for the new game called "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete," which is now a paid app. There are plenty of reasons as to why the company opted to come up with a paid version, particularly as it improves the experiences for gamers, compared to the previous version.

The details are scarce in this latest announcement from Nintendo, but it will be a revamp of the previous mobile experience of "Animal Crossing," which offered a more portable experience compared to the Switch version.

Nintendo Unveils 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete'

All smart devices under the iOS and Android platforms are getting a holiday treat from Nintendo after the company announced that its "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete" is releasing on Dec. 3. This is the replacement game that Nintendo promised to the world after axing the original mobile simulation title, "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp," which was released over seven years ago.

Nintendo released a trailer that invites the world back to the new campsite experience to enjoy via mobile platforms, offering the return to outdoor living and interactions with the franchise's renowned characters.

Users may link the Nintendo accounts they previously used on the old app to continue their progress, but according to the Japanese gaming company, players may start a new journey in managing their campgrounds.

'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete' Is a Paid App

One of the biggest changes from the old game compared to the new "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete" is that it will no longer be a free game, but it will only ask for a one-time purchase. It was revealed that the game will cost users $9.99 for its introductory price, but after Jan. 31, 2025, it will increase to its original pricing of $19.99.

Campers who wish to return may now pre-order the game via Apple's App Store for iOS and Google's Play Store for Android starting today.

Nintendo's Latest Games and Experiences

Nintendo developed significant experiences for its active gamers via the Switch platform but avoided addressing anything related to the successor of its console, centering on the highly-speculated Switch 2. Recently, Nintendo introduced a new playtest beta experience for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to join, and later leaks behind it talked about a new MMO game.

The company also released two first-party games in this early to mid-fall season, focusing on two of its most iconic franchises, "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom" and "Mario and Luigi: Brothership." Despite all of these, Nintendo has yet to address its developments for the Switch 2 console, but rumors claim that the company is already planning to reveal the console in the last week of October.

The previous announcement of the iconic "Animal Crossing" mobile app's shutdown left many gamers heartbroken, but in the announcement alone, Nintendo promised that a replacement game would arrive shortly. The time for that replacement has finally arrived after Nintendo announced the new "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete," which will stray away from online features, as well as the micro-transactions for a one-time payment for all.