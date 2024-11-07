TikTok Integrates With Spotify, Apple Music to Share Songs On Your Feed, DMs to Mutuals

The social media side of TikTok is expanding with its latest feature drop that allows users to share their favorite songs on the platform, with the Chinese-owned service integrating with Spotify and Apple Music. This new feature will be available on both Spotify and Apple Music's streaming platforms via the Share function, which was famously integrated into Meta's Instagram.

With this latest feature, TikTok is catching up on the social media side of things as it is famous for its video streaming aspect, and users may now post their favorite songs directly to their feed or via private or group DMs.

TikTok Integration With Spotify and Apple Music to Share Songs

TikTok announced the latest experience available for its users who are also big music fans as the "Share to TikTok" feature is now available on the two biggest streaming platforms, Spotify and Apple Music. The latest feature from the renowned video streaming social media is now offering a direct access to Spotify or Apple Music to bring its content over to TikTok.

According to the ByteDance-owned company, users may directly use the music streaming services' Share feature to post media like audiobooks, podcasts and songs directly to the social media platform.

Moreover, users who use this feature are also sharing a direct link that will bring users to the specific music streaming service, allowing their followers, friends, or those who come across their video from the feed to jump right into listening.

Easily Post Your Top Tracks on the Feed via DMs

TikTok revealed that this feature is as easy as pressing the Share button and choosing TikTok as its target location to share the music from the menu, where users may then choose to post it on their feeds or via direct messages (DMs).

However, TikTok takes this up a notch via the "Share to TikTok" feature on its feed, as the company will allow users to create videos and utilize features like the green screen or Photo Mode for users to put in their artistic touch when sharing songs, albums and more.

TikTok and Its Latest Features Available

This era's game changer and top rising star in the social networking space is none other than ByteDance's TikTok. The app may have faced significant scrutiny, but it is still one of the most popular platforms available. With this, the company stepped up its efforts in bringing a holistic experience for the audience, especially with the new TikTok Spotlight that gives context to uploaded movies or series that do not have titles.

Significant events in the world have pushed for their reach and experiences via TikTok and other social media or streaming platforms to make their causes known, with the recent Paris 2024 Olympic games utilizing platforms like TikTok to boost more of their online presence. Additionally, the 2024 U..S elections also saw politicians, campaign managers and voters utilize social media to rally their bets.

The United States and other countries may have a shaky relationship with TikTok, and the platform is seeing scrutiny as many call for its ban and removal, but it still thrives in the market time and time again. Now, TikTok is expanding more of the features available on the platform by allowing music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music to integrate with its app.