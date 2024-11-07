It has been over a year since PlayStation and Insomniac Games brought "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" and it has seen its fair share of success in the market. But now, it is giving back to players by making one iconic skin free for all. The freebie is none other than the Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack, which brings a retro-groovy look for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales' characters in the game.

This suit was made in collaboration with Gameheads, and it was previously locked behind a paywall as users were required to purchase it from the PlayStation Store, like the other skins.

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack is Now Free

As PlayStation is gearing up for the release of its PS5 Pro consoles, it enhanced the games available to play at the best quality possible, with "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" being part of this upgrade, but it has more to offer gamers worldwide. This is because the Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack collaboration that dropped earlier this year is now available for players to acquire for free in the game.

Players only need to head on over to the "Marvel's Spider-Man 2's" in-game store and look for the Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack to obtain the perk, offering the Fly Suit for Peter Parker and the Fresh Suit for Miles Morales.

Initially, PlayStation collaborated with Gameheads to develop and offer this skin to players, and it set back gamers $4.99 for each purchase, but all of its profits (up to $1 million) will be given to charity. After this fundraising effort, PlayStation decided to give it away for free to all "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" players.

Still No DLC Drop for 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'

This is good news for those who opted not to buy the skin, as they will have the same cosmetics as what buyers initially received during the fundraising period. Nevertheless, it was for a good cause since the proceeds were dedicated to low-income youth and youth of color.

Meanwhile, one of the top anticipated releases from PlayStation and Insomniac is a DLC for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" which will not happen, as previously confirmed by the publishers.

PlayStation's 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

One of the most iconic modern franchises from PlayStation is "Marvel's Spider-Man," which was developed by Insomniac Games, offering gamers a fresh single-player RPG behind the renowned web-head from the comics. While fans initially feared that its sequel may flop as far as game history goes, Insomniac came back with another smash hit, with the game ranking high on Metacritic before it was released last year.

After releasing two separate games dedicated to each Spider-Men's beginnings and stories, Peter Parker and Miles Morales have suited up to join each other in protecting New York City from far more nefarious threats in their neighborhood. The notorious Sinister Six villains from the comics were also introduced in "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," including the likes of Venom, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio and more.

It has already been a year since "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" was released on the PlayStation, but it will not be getting a DLC that will expand more of the story. Instead, players will get its anticipated PC version's release by 2025. Apart from this, PlayStation, Insomniac and Gameheads are treating players with the Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack, which is free for all.