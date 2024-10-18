'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Is Not Getting a DLC, PlayStation Shares Bad News In Light of Requests

The beloved sequel game from PlayStation and Insomniac Games, "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," is not getting any forms of DLC (downloadable content) during this time. In the latest update from PlayStation, the company announced that the game's PC version is coming soon after being exclusive to the PS5, but this also bores bad news for those who want an additional story.

Players who widely enjoyed the game and finished it earlier are already craving more, and while some are requesting another sequel from Insomniac and PlayStation, others want additional content.

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Is Not Getting a DLC, PlayStation Confirms

The latest blog post from PlayStation continues the string of bad news that started earlier this year when it announced that only third-party games are coming to its consoles. It has now confirmed that "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" is not getting any DLC. This was announced by Insomniac Games' Senior Community Manager, Aaron Jason Espinosa, who claimed that it worked on making the PC version bring what the original release introduced.

"While we have no additional story content planned for 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2,' we're delighted to bring all of our previously released post-launch content to the PC version, including New Game+, new suits and color variants, Photo Mode features, and more," said Espinosa.

Nothing more was said regarding the DLC, but it confirmed that fans should not expect anything further from the game apart from its original release version, which saw critical acclaim when it dropped last year.

Insomniac, PlayStation Only Worked on Game's PC Version

Insomniac Games and PlayStation's "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" is not yet here, but the team already announced that it will drop to PC come Jan. 30, 2025, available on Steam and Epic Games.

This new PC port tapped into a familiar name in the industry which helped Insomniac and PlayStation deliver the "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" and "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" to PC, with Nixxes also working on this for the sequel game.

There is new content coming for both PS5 this October and for PC upon launch called the "Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack," which was made in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Gameheads.

PlayStation's First-Party Games Remain Stagnant

Sony's announcement earlier this year was the bearer of bad news for all of its fans, particularly as it is making a significant change for PlayStation this fiscal year where there would not be any first-party game releases. The company announced that it will focus on third-party titles coming to its console platform, and this means that no PlayStation-exclusive games are coming.

This also meant that players would not get to see any new games or sequels from beloved franchises under PlayStation Studios and its partner developers despite the massive expectations after a stellar 2023. Many fans wanted PlayStation to bring new experiences to them this year, widely anticipating titles from its famed franchises like "Marvel's Spider-Man," "God of War" and more.

The last "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" brought the world the back-to-back web-slinging heroes join together to defend New York from evolving threats, serving up one of the best games available on the PS5 in the present. Sony, PlayStation and Insomniac are now fulfilling a promise to gamers to bring "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" to the PC gaming platform, but this comes at the cost of not having any additional content.