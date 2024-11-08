Google Vids Brings AI Video Generation to Workspace Based on Drive Files, Powered by Gemini

The generative AI video space just got larger as Google launched "Google Vids," which promises a new platform to help users create new videos from scratch or from their existing Drive uploads. The latest artificial intelligence feature will be available on Google's Workspace suite for selected tiers only, but the good thing is it will be available on most paid subscriptions.

Additionally, Google is giving its Vids AI platform the power of its multimodal model, Gemini, and not only would it focus on AI video generation, but it can also create content for users to follow or use for their creations.

Google Vids Brings New AI Video Generation to Workspace Suite

The Mountain View internet giant has launched its Google Vids platform on its Workspace suite, delivering an AI-based video generator for its productivity platform for users to utilize for their next projects. According to Google, users may use Vids to create compelling content for their presentations, work and other needs, as it's an all-in-one video content creation platform.

Google Vids is getting Gemini AI's power, which will allow users to create unique storylines or boards to outline their video drafts by only giving the machine learning model prompts.

Alternatively, users may select their existing files uploaded to Google Drive to help in creating their videos, and the AI will use this content to help create the videos based on what users envision.

Selected Workspace Tiers to Get Access to Google Vids

However, unlike most of the Workspace suite features that are available for users to access for free and only require a Google account, Google Vids will need a subscription on Workspace to get access to its AI video-generation capabilities.

According to Google, users who are subscribed to Workspace's Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus tiers guarantee Google Vids access.

Generative AI Videos Are Taking Over the Industry

The global AI industry has seen massive evolutions over the past two years, and most have already moved on from text and image generation capabilities for their AI models, now focusing on video. OpenAI is one of the most notable companies to do so with the Sora AI model, and it touted that this platform can create realistic videos that could pass off as the real deal.

However, the rivals of OpenAI are now catching up to the company with their technological developments for their artificial intelligence models that can deliver content, speech and moving images. Stability AI has unveiled its answer to Sora called the "Stable Video Diffusion," which promises the same capabilities for creating videos through the model while also focusing on realistic videos.

Over in the eastern hemisphere of the world, another OpenAI rival introduced their take on AI video generators, with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance debuting Jimeng AI to the world. That being said, one of the Big Tech companies of the U.S. is not falling back from this development as Google Vids is now available via Workspace, and it will leverage Drive and Gemini for its capabilities.