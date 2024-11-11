Amazon AR Glasses Based on Echo Frame Rumored for Drivers to Increase Productivity

In the spirit of improving Amazon deliveries and shipping, the company is turning toward wearable technology to improve its drivers' performance and work by developing new augmented reality (AR) glasses. Reports and rumors are now centered on this latest move by Amazon as it focuses on offering a significant upgrade to its wearable technology, which is based on the Echo Frame.

Every second matters for Amazon, and the company believes its latest wearable tech development will help shave off this time in wandering around to deliver packages for a more efficient trip.

Amazon AR Glasses Now Under Development for Drivers

Reuters shared a report that inside sources familiar with the matter claim Amazon is currently developing a new kind of wearable that will help its drivers in the future to make their trips and deliveries more efficient. The goal for the company is to reduce time on its deliveries in each drop, with its development of the AR glasses speculated to reduce time put into their work.

The project is codenamed internally over at Amazon as "Amelia," and it focuses on new AR glasses that offer heads-up displays, guides inside buildings, navigation tips and more.

Currently, Amazon drivers have GPS devices that they carry around to find the location of their package drops based on the address, but that is meant for effectively bringing them to the area and not offering an intuitive approach to navigation.

Echo Frame Will Get an AR Upgrade From Amazon

Amazon's plans for its AR glasses will not stray away from its design, particularly as it was reported that the e-commerce company is using its Echo Frame wearables as the basis of future wearables tech.

The report also shared that the new AR glasses will be alongside the handheld GPS devices drivers are now carrying to help them navigate destinations, with Amazon looking to streamline more of their logistics fulfillment.

Despite this, there is still massive uncertainty behind Amazon's AR glasses as per the unnamed sources.

Are Automated Driving and Deliveries the Future?

Robotaxis and self-driving hailing services have taken over several cities in the country, especially California's San Francisco, with the abundance of services available there from GM's Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo. The driverless solution gave the public a chance to get a ride that can take them from point A to B without the frills, no longer worrying about creepy drivers or disrespectful ones.

However, those are not the only aspects of customer services that are being automated, as companies like Amazon, Uber, and more have also introduced their delivery robots that pilot tests for small orders to be delivered using a robot. Uber Eats is one of the most prominent companies behind this, but they have seen their fair share of humans taking advantage of the technology, especially with various theft and vandalism cases.

Integrating technology into logistics services has been apparent in this day and age, and many companies like Amazon are now looking to automate their delivery aspect in the future with the arrival of clean energy cars with self-driving tech. However, before these self-driving deliveries, Amazon wants its drivers to be more efficient during their shifts, and this is by integrating another kind of technology with AR glasses rumored to soon help.