EA Sports 'Madden' Game Gets a New Docuseries Developed by Amazon Prime Video

For the longest time, Electronic Arts (EA) Sports have been the mainstay of the sports genre in gaming, and now the company and its renowned franchise are getting a dedicated feature as a docuseries on Amazon's Prime Video. "It's in the Game" is Prime Video's latest original series coming to the streaming platform to chronicle the early beginnings of "Madden," the game featuring the NFL experience.

The game has since evolved to deliver the most realistic experiences in the video game industry to depict American Football and all its glory and is now one of the most popular sports gaming franchises in the world.

EA Sports 'Madden' Game Gets a Docuseries for Prime Video

Amazon announced via its latest press release that Prime Video is gearing up for an upcoming drop of a new four-part docuseries dedicated to retelling the beginnings and development of EA Sports' "Madden" franchise. "It's in the Game" is best known to be EA Sports' tagline for whenever its titles boot up, but it is also cleverly used as the title of this upcoming show.

This documentary series is a new original series under Prime Video, and it will detail the beginnings of the "Madden" game franchise, as inspired by the legendary coach, John Madden, best known for his stint as an analyst and announcer.

The upcoming new show is presented by Prime Video and A+E Factual Studios group. Featuring the history of EA Sports as well, focusing on this revisiting of one of the most historical sports video games.

|<iframe srcdoc="<style>html,body{overflow:hidden;height:100%;background:#000;}</style>"loading="lazy" width="612" height="343" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B8aaMsIERRQ" title="It's In The Game: Madden NFL - Official Trailer | Prime Video" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

'It's in the Game' Release Date, What to Expect?

Amazon has revealed that this is a "never-before-told" story of the "Madden" franchise, a game that "almost never happened" from EA Sports and John Madden's collaboration from 40 years ago.

The docuseries will focus on a deep dive into the game's origins and developments, particularly in its roots in the 8-bit pixel to its realistic 4K quality now. It will start streaming on Prime Video this Nov. 26.

Gaming Documentaries on Prime Video

Amazon has positioned itself as one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world for its development of diverse content, particularly with its renowned video game adaptations into series or movies. Apart from "Fallout's" skyrocketing debut in the television show format, Amazon Prime Video also has documentaries focusing on video games that deliver significant experiences for fans and those who want to be well-versed in their history.

The massive rivalries in the early days of gaming have spawned the fire inside players to be more competitive in the digital world, with Prime Video giving users an inside look at who the best "Donkey Kong" player is in the world with "King of Kong." On the other hand, Prime Video also offers an award-winning documentary film "Indie Game: The Movie," which steps away from the spotlight for independent games to get a feature.

That being said, there are other video game documentaries or historical re-enactments available on other streaming platforms like Netflix, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, and more for the community to enjoy. However, Prime Video has an upcoming series for football fans to watch right before Thanksgiving, and it is diving deep into EA Sports and its "Madden" franchise.