PS5 Pro Isn't Hurting Sales Says Sony, Fans Willing to Buy High-End Console Without Disc Drive

Sony and PlayStation claim that the PS5 Pro — its latest mid-cycle console release which is also one of its most expensive gaming devices in the lineup — is not "hurting" its sales in the market. Initially, the PS5 Pro faced massive flak from the industry when the mother company introduced it with a $699 price tag, an expensive console that did not have a disc drive.

Fans were previously outraged when Sony revealed that this premium console would not have a disc drive, and instead they could purchase it separately and attach to their upgraded PlayStation 5.

PS5 Pro Is Not 'Hurting' Its Sales, Says Sony

Genki Japan shared in a new report that Sony's President, chief operating officer and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki revealed that its latest console, the PS5 Pro, is not "hurting" their sales. To be more precise, Totoki claimed that the PS5 Pro's pricing did not have a "negative impact" on its availability and sales, despite the initial backlash it received when it was first announced.

It was reiterated by Sony's President that the PS5 Pro is not for all gamers, as it is designed to target superfans of the console series who want more power and features, even at a higher price point.

Totoki said, "Hardcore users are the target of this hardware," referring to the PS5 Pro's current offers, especially as users who want significant performance improvements can get it with the latest console.

Fans Are Willing to Buy Expensive PS5 Pro

As per Totoki, fans are willing to buy the premium PS5 Pro, which is considered a niche product that is meant for "hardcore users" asking for more in their PlayStation 5 and gaming experiences.

These so-called hardcore fans of the Japanese gaming company's console are willing to sacrifice the disc drive, which they can purchase separately for $79.99, for the improvements in gameplay to enjoy their favorite titles.

Is the PS5 Pro Worth the Price?

Sony's celebration of the PlayStation's 30th anniversary in the industry saw the first introduction of the PS5 Pro as it appeared on a poster despite not yet being launched by the company. Less than a week later, Sony officially unmasked the real deal by announcing the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is characterized by its three diagonal stripes on its faceplate.

The latest console from Sony delivers the most powerful console in its lineup, trumping the earlier PS5 and PS5 Slim, which offered adequate performance for fans and gamers. However, the PS5 Pro took it up a notch by offering gamers 4K quality and up to 120FPS refresh rates, with advanced ray tracing available for gamers to enjoy the improved gameplay, even for the most demanding titles.

Apart from this, the PS5 Pro is also backward compatible with its predecessor, the PlayStation 4. This means the device can upscale the quality and take advantage of advanced capabilities for dated games. While there are still some mixed reactions to it, the PS5 Pro is widely considered a "worthy" console for fans who are more focused on PlayStation games, and Sony claims that this "risky" release is now paying off.