Spotify Super Premium With Lossless Audio Still in the Works; Rivals Already Feature Hi-Fi

It has already been three years since Spotify promised the world that it would soon deliver the Super Premium tier, offering lossless audio experiences on the platform. However, that "soon" is still prolonged as the company is not yet ready with the technology. The good news is that Spotify is still working on better, high-fidelity audio experiences for the renowned music streaming platform.

However, the bad news is that the company has nothing to show for it as of the moment, with its CEO Daniel Ek recently addressing the Hi-Fi audio experiences on their latest earnings call to investors.

Spotify's Super Premium Tier With Lossless Audio Is Still Alive

The "Supremium" or Super Premium tier on Spotify lives on according to the latest earnings call by the company for its 2024 third quarter performance while reporting its latest milestones and growth. However, it is not exactly good news or bad news as the new tier is not yet available on the platform, alongside its awaited drop of the lossless audio music streaming quality.

Ek did not reveal the exact reasons why Spotify is struggling to deliver the Super Premium tier that will offer users massive experiences on the platform, only that it is still under development by the company.

That being said, Spotify boasted of its massive growth in Q3 2024, with the company seeing a whopping 640 million monthly active users this quarter and a 19 percent boost on their revenue year-over-year.

Rivals Like Apple, Amazon Already Features Lossless Audio

Spotify is getting left behind by its rivals in the music streaming industry as other companies like Amazon Music and Apple Music introduced lossless audio quality three years ago. This was also the same time that Spotify announced high-fidelity streaming experiences for its subscribers, but the company has nothing to show for it yet.

Spotify's Development of Super Premium with Lossless

Spotify has long been the top contender in the music space, as the company is one of the first to successfully introduce a song streaming platform that delivers access to a massive library with the latest and past tracks. However, it faced massive competition after many years of staying at the top, and the company followed it up with significant features and upgrades, including the promise of a lossless audio experience.

Three years ago, Spotify announced that it was getting a dedicated Super Premium tier that would deliver more advanced experiences including high-fidelity streaming experiences available on the platform. Despite this being the most expensive tier to be offered, it will give users a chance to hear more pronounced beats and vocals that bring higher quality than its existing 320 kbits per second.

However, Tidal was the first to focus on lossless audio for streaming platforms which brought a niche popularity to the platform, especially for audiophiles that prioritize quality, with other companies like Apple and Amazon following suit. Spotify has long planned to deliver lossless audio for users to experience on the platform under the Super Premium, but that is yet to arrive due to unknown delays, with the company still struggling to push through.