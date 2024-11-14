Apple iOS 18.2 Genmoji, Image Playground Feature AI Safeguards to Prevent Misuse

The upcoming Apple Intelligence upgrades coming with iOS 18.2 will deliver the anticipated Genmoji and Image Playground features that will focus on generative AI features for all eligible users. However, Apple will prevent users from being "trigger happy" with their AI generations as the company will put up "guardrails" or "safeguards" to stop users from going overboard with their creations.

The Cupertino giant is looking to avoid any issues for Apple Intelligence to face, especially as the technology is fairly new not only to the market but also to them, amid the notorious debut of other AI models.

Apple's iOS 18.2 Genmoji, Image Playground Come With AI Safeguards

The latest report from 9to5Mac shared Apple's new efforts in setting up AI safeguards when iOS 18.2 arrives this December, especially as this wave of updates would deliver the much-awaited Genmoji and Image Playground capabilities. The most important thing to note is that Apple is not limiting its technology because it wants to keep it behind a paywall or only giving users a taste of generative AI, but it is focusing on safety for all.

With Apple's long-awaited tech on generative AI finally unraveling, the company has established different ways to make it safe and foster responsibility among users.

First off, Genmoji and Image Playground will not create realistic content, and the company will stick to three styles including animation, illustration, or sketch for its generations.

Next, Apple will not generate content that could infringe intellectual properties, and while this shows that they do not have licenses to it, the tech company wants to prevent itself from facing lawsuits and more problems.

Cupertino Giant Says 'No' to Apple Intelligence Misuse

As of late, many companies have already set up guardrails for their AI technologies to avoid any further issues from victims, lawsuits and more, but there are still several infamous services that either ignore their AI capabilities or miss them during development. Whatever the case may be, Apple is not letting that happen as it prepares for more advancements to Apple's intelligence that may lead to the misuse of its capabilities.

The Generative AI Fiasco

One of the most significant promises of artificial intelligence is its wide knowledge of the world and beyond, with the companies guaranteeing that it is adept in the many details and information that users may search on the web. However, the AI fiasco when it was first debuted by different companies had many calls for its regulations as some were kept unchecked and delivered controversial creations.

Technologies from OpenAI, Meta, Midjourney, Stability Diffusion and Google have all faced significant complaints about their models that can deepfake, hallucinate and offer superficial generations for users. This issue against AI went as far as the U.S. Congress and POTUS Joe Biden who called for massive restrictions against the technology to protect against exploitation, copyright and more.

Horrors on generative AI are real, and the world has already seen this proliferate on the internet, available from the many platforms that offer fabricated content for their pleasure or personal gains. That being said, Apple is trying not to let this happen with its take on Apple Intelligence, and the company set up safeguards that will protect users, intellectual properties and itself when iOS 18.2 arrives with more advanced features.