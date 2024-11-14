'Call of Duty's' Ricochet to Prevent Cheaters From Joining Matches or Winning With Latest Advancements

The recent availability of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" shared not only the latest gameplay and experiences on the action FPS title but also the new and improved Ricochet anti-cheat system in place. Activision Blizzard is yet again raising the bar on its in-game experiences by letting regular players prevail and win with their capabilities and skills unlike those who rely on assisted technology.

Over the years, Activision Blizzard has poured significant efforts into making its anti-cheat system catch players in the act, but this time, it is upgrading to more preventive measures that further restrict cheaters in the game.

'Call of Duty's' Ricochet Steps Its Game Up For 'Black Ops 6'

"Call of Duty" released a new progress report on its Ricochet anti-cheat system, saying it will be available during the start of Season 01 alongside Ranked Play, coming next Thursday, Nov. 21. As part of its preparations for "Black Ops 6" and "Warzone 2.0," the team is upping its system to catch cheaters and prevent them from disrupting matches for those who do not use assisted tech.

During the game's launch, "Call of Duty" already fared significantly against cheaters in the game, and the company said that its tests focused on the secret deployment of the Ricochet system that monitored the early moments of the game.

Using a new behavioral model, the company studied gamers to equip the system with a better detection method that can differentiate "authentic" from cheaters. Since launching "Black Ops 6," the team has reportedly removed suspected or caught players using cheating systems in over 582,000 matches.

Ricochet to Prevent Cheaters From Joining or Winning

Ricochet promises that its intervention would expand more from catching cheaters on the act by preventing them from joining a match and trumping other players who do not rely on cheating measures to get ahead. Moreover, should "Call of Duty's" Ricochet fail to pluck them out before a game starts, the system will discard their win.

In addition to this, Ranked Play will require players to win 50 multiplayer games before making them eligible to participate in ranked matches, with a new Replay Investigation Tool in place to review specific cases.

'Call of Duty Black Ops 6' Is Here

Players have grown quite fond of "Call of Duty's" recent releases, especially as it revamped the "Modern Warfare" subseries for the present generation, but many felt that it was time to move on from this and focus on new and original titles. With that in mind, Activision Blizzard, together with Treyarch and Raven Software introduced "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" to deliver the latest for the franchise.

Unveiled last June, Activision Blizzard announced that its beloved action shooter franchise is making a fateful return to the "Black Ops" subseries to continue on the deep state storyline. However, apart from the intriguing campaign, "Black Ops 6" has a lot more to offer including the new multiplayer experiences, as well as its renowned 'round-based' Zombies mode coming back.

"COD: Black Ops 6" also introduced the new "omnimovement" experiences that take gameplay and play styles to new heights, offering a new mechanic that can help advance their experiences on campaign and multiplayer. Now that "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" is here, Activision Blizzard also introduced the latest improvements on Ricochet's anti-cheat system that not only catches dishonorable gamers but also prevents them from going their way in the game.