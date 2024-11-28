Apple Black Friday Sale: AirPods Pro 2, Beats Studio Pro Up For Grabs With Almost $200 in Savings

This year's Black Friday sale brings exceptional deals on Apple's premium wireless audio devices, including the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C variant) and Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones. These highly rated products, developed by Apple and its subsidiary Beats, are available at significantly reduced prices through various third-party platforms, making them excellent options for upgrading audio gear or gifting.

Apple's Black Friday Offers

Apple, known for its high-quality yet rarely discounted products, showcases impressive deals during Black Friday through e-commerce partners such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. This year's highlights include two standout audio devices:

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C variant), a refreshed version with wide compatibility and enhanced features.

Beats Studio Pro headphones, a flagship over-the-ear model offering advanced features and affordability.

AirPods Pro 2: Features and Discounts

The AirPods Pro 2 is widely recognized as one of Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds, even two years after its initial release.

Key features include the H2 chip, which enables superior connectivity, enhanced audio performance, and integration with Apple's Find My network. The refreshed version introduced last year features a USB-C charging case, offering improved compatibility. It also boasts advanced audio capabilities such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, and immersive sound quality enhancements.

Priced at $153.99 on Amazon, the AirPods Pro 2 offers a $95 discount (38% off) from its original price of $249, making it a standout deal during the sale event.

Beats Studio Pro: Features and Discounts

The Beats Studio Pro headphones, released in 2023, mark a significant upgrade to the Beats Studio lineup after six years. They have been praised for outperforming Apple's own AirPods Max in several categories.

Key features include exceptional sound quality with Lossless Audio support, advanced ANC, and Transparency mode. Its lightweight design, weighing just 260 grams compared to the AirPods Max's 385 grams, adds to its portability. It also integrates seamlessly with Apple devices, offering Find My support and USB-C charging.

Beats Studio Pro is available for $159, reflecting a $190 discount (54% off) from its original price of $349. This makes it a compelling choice for audiophiles seeking premium features at an affordable price.