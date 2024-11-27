Apple: Revamped Sports Stadium to Deliver Vision Pro's Live Immersive Games, In Talks with Real Madrid

Apple aims to address the limited immersive video content available on its Vision Pro headset as the product approaches its first anniversary. The tech giant is pursuing partnerships to expand its content library, focusing on live immersive game streaming. Central to these efforts is a potential collaboration with Real Madrid to revamp the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with cutting-edge technology.

Apple Wants to Revamp a Sports Stadium for Vision Pro Live Games

To deliver more immersive content, Apple is exploring partnerships with sports teams to upgrade their stadiums with 360-degree capture technology. According to a report by Marca, Apple has proposed equipping Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with advanced cameras to produce live, immersive content for Vision Pro users.

This move would allow Apple to generate exclusive live streaming experiences, offering Vision Pro owners unparalleled access to games in an all-encompassing, immersive format. Despite Vision Pro's positive reception for its technological capabilities, the lack of comprehensive video streaming content remains a significant gap in its offerings.

Real Madrid and Apple: Stadium Revamp Negotiations

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez confirmed ongoing negotiations with Apple, revealing plans for the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to become a hub for Vision Pro's immersive content. Dubbed the "Infinite Santiago Bernabéu," this upgrade could transform the stadium into a fully immersive digital experience for Vision Pro users.

While discussions between Apple and Real Madrid are active, no agreement has been finalized. Both parties are reportedly working out the specifics of the deal, which could revolutionize how live sports are experienced through spatial computing technology.

Challenges and Opportunities for Apple's Vision Pro

Since its February launch in the U.S., the Vision Pro has faced challenges in maintaining market momentum. Although it debuted to much acclaim, its sales have dipped, and its immersive content offerings remain limited. Apple has collaborated with partners like Marvel to release exclusive experiences such as "What If...? - An Immersive Story" and showcased short immersive clips, such as a five-minute highlight reel from the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs.

Despite these efforts, Vision Pro's library of full-length immersive videos is sparse. By partnering with Real Madrid, Apple could significantly expand its offerings, utilizing the Vision Pro's capabilities to provide longer and more engaging experiences.

Vision Pro's Future in Immersive Sports Content

Apple's push to upgrade the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium demonstrates its commitment to enhancing Vision Pro's content ecosystem. This partnership has the potential to set a new standard for immersive sports experiences, aligning with Apple's broader goals of redefining live video consumption through spatial computing technology.