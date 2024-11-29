Meta Plans $10B Global Subsea Internet Cable, Skipping Parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe

Meta, the tech giant behind popular social media platforms, is embarking on a groundbreaking venture to build a global subsea internet cable network. This ambitious project is expected to cost over $10 billion and aims to enhance global internet connectivity via underwater fiber-optic cables, simultaneously supporting Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Existing Experience in Subsea Networks

Although this marks the first fully Meta-owned subsea network, the company is no stranger to the subsea industry. Currently, Meta has partial stakes in 16 existing networks, leveraging its expertise to execute this large-scale endeavor.

The 'W' Cable Network

The new subsea project, reportedly named "W" for its unique shape, was initially brought to light by expert Sunil Tagare in October. According to recent reports from TechCrunch, the project has advanced significantly, with plans to span more than 40,000 kilometers globally.

Initially funded with $2 billion, the estimated budget has now surged past $10 billion. While still in the early stages, formal announcements and further details are expected next year as Meta continues to develop the network over the coming years.

Target Areas and Strategic Avoidance

Meta's subsea network seeks to address connectivity challenges in underserved regions. To minimize risks, the infrastructure is designed to bypass major "single points of failure," such as:

Asia: Malacca Straits, South China Sea, and Singapore

Africa: Red Sea

Europe: Marseilles

Additionally, the subsea cables are set to power Meta's growing AI initiatives, including a new data center under development in India.

Meta's Broader Infrastructure Projects

Over the years, Meta has focused on developing infrastructure to support its expanding user base and digital operations. Key highlights include:

Generative AI Product Division: Meta's latest initiative to advance machine learning and AI capabilities.

Meta Connectivity: Earlier programs aimed at expanding internet access in developing countries, such as the now-defunct Express Wi-Fi, which ran for six years before its closure in 2022.

Subsea Network Expertise

Meta's collaboration with various subsea internet cable providers over the years has prepared the company for this independent venture. These partnerships provided crucial experience in managing and operating undersea networks.

The new project represents Meta's move toward full ownership, with its subsea cable network poised to enhance connectivity and provide critical support for AI and machine learning advancements globally.