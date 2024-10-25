Meta Partners with Reuters for AI Access to Its News Content, Real-Time Updates Coming

The social media company Meta has successfully forged a deal with one of the top news platforms worldwide. In this latest partnership, Reuters agreed to license its news content for AI access. Meta AI is expanding its capabilities beyond answering questions or assisting users with their needs, as asking about current events or the latest happenings will now be easily answered with news sources.

A wave of partnerships between AI companies and news or magazine publication agencies have spurred this year, helping make AI models more reliable and trustworthy as the information they share are now based on facts.

Meta and Reuters Partner Up to Bring Real-Time News to AI

Axios reported that Meta is now getting a new partner to boost its AI's credibility and offers, as it has forged a new relationship with Reuters to bring real-time news content when asking its chatbot for news updates. This new partnership officially licenses Meta AI to access Reuter's trove of news and current affairs publications, sharing them with users looking to learn more about a timely event.

Meta AI is looking to step up in the AI industry. This is its first deal with a news publication that will share its content with the AI model, offering information straight from Reuters.

This partnership is a "multi-year" deal between Meta and Reuters, and it will first be available for users in the United States to access on its social media platforms where Meta AI is accessible. It remains unknown when this will become available in other regions.

Meta AI Licensed First News Content for Factual Information

Meta's first license from a news platform brings more credibility and facts to what its AI chatbot can deliver, as it can answer questions based on human-written articles, and one as prolific as Reuters. It can also provide summaries and answer questions based on the topic, as well as offer links to Reuter's official write-ups if users want to explore more of the story.

AI Licenses to News and Current Affairs Content

The notorious era of AI illegally training on unlicensed content has come to pass, as many renowned companies have already entered deals that will license content for chatbots to link to. One of the biggest AI companies in the world has done so throughout the course of the year, with OpenAI already saddling up with Axel Springer, Vox Media and more.

There have been massive issues regarding unauthorized AI access to news content over the past year, and OpenAI has been infamous for facing lawsuits regarding its training methods but that is changing with the latest deals. Not only that, its rival in the AI space, Google, has also formed massive partnerships that allow Gemini to link directly to news websites and sum up their content when users ask for it.

Among the first partnership deals to license content for AI platforms was Reddit, and it leverages its massive data on the platform for companies looking to train their AI, with Google paying as much as $60 million for it. Now, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI is looking to catch up with the officially licensed content to boost more of its features, with Reuters partnering with the company that expand its offers.