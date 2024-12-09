Spotify Car Thing Now Officially Dead—Here's How to Return Your Device For Refunds

Spotify's first attempt at creating a first-party music streaming hardware, Car Thing, has officially ceased operations. The company announced the discontinuation of its car-based streaming accessory, marking the end of the device's functionality. Initially introduced as a promising hardware innovation, Car Thing primarily relied on its integration with Spotify's software to provide a seamless streaming experience.

Challenges in the Market

Car Thing struggled to gain traction in a competitive market dominated by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-enabled infotainment systems. These systems not only mimic Spotify's user interface but also offer multi-app compatibility, making Spotify's single-use device less appealing.

The device faced difficulties in attracting consumers, compounded by its $90 price point. Most users opted for existing solutions that already integrated Spotify into their vehicles without the need for additional hardware.

Car Thing's Official Shutdown

As of Monday, December 9, Spotify has officially stopped all operations for Car Thing globally. According to the company's support documents, the device will no longer function. Users wishing to stream Spotify in their cars must now rely on the mobile app.

Car Thing's demise was partly influenced by Spotify's earlier decision to remove the "Car View" feature from its mobile app. This move initially pushed users toward the device but later highlighted the redundancy of Car Thing when Spotify reintroduced a driver-friendly mobile interface.

Refund and Repurposing Options

Spotify is offering refunds for Car Thing purchases, with claims accepted until January 14, 2025. Customers are instructed to dispose of devices following local electronic waste guidelines if they choose not to request a refund.

Additionally, tech-savvy users have the option to modify their Car Thing devices into Android-based platforms. While this alternative enables continued use, it is unsupported by Spotify.

A Brief Look Back at Car Thing

In April 2021, Spotify announced its entry into hardware development with the introduction of the Car Thing dashboard accessory. The device was designed to connect to vehicle Bluetooth systems, providing a dedicated music streaming experience. Initially, the announcement generated significant public excitement, largely driven by Spotify's effective marketing efforts. However, the enthusiasm dwindled when the device officially launched a year later.

While Spotify delivered on its promise of a dedicated car-based streaming solution, Car Thing offered little beyond its primary function. The device lacked additional features, serving solely as a platform-specific streaming tool. Compounding the issue, Spotify reinstated its driver-friendly mobile app interface around the same time, reducing the necessity of a standalone device like Car Thing.

Shortly after its release, Spotify announced it would cease production of the Car Thing. After only two years on the market, the Swedish streaming giant officially discontinued the device, with its global operations ending on December 9. This marked the beginning of the week and the end of Car Thing's functionality, leaving users with an obsolete gadget that could either be returned for a refund or repurposed into an Android-based device.