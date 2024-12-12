Xbox PC App Upgrades to Fresh Home Screen Layout, 400 New Games Now Available

Microsoft's latest upgrade to the Xbox PC app brings a revamped home screen with a more seamless design. Players now have an easier time discovering new game releases and accessing ongoing promotions, improving the user experience.

Additionally, Microsoft expanded the Xbox PC library with 400 new games, including titles outside of its subscription service.

Microsoft's Xbox PC App Revamp is Here with a Fresh New Look

Microsoft announced the latest updates to the Xbox PC app, now available to gamers. According to a blog post, the app features a revamped home screen that simplifies navigation. The new home experience offers a faster interface, making it easier to find titles while highlighting events, Game Pass content, sales, and more.

The update also introduces curated collections to help users discover new titles and improves the "jump back in" feature in compact mode, allowing players to easily resume gameplay.

Xbox PC App: 400 New Games, Cloud Gaming Beta Expands

Microsoft announced the addition of 400 new games to the Xbox PC app, including titles outside its Game Pass service. These new additions make it easier for users to find and purchase games, particularly those that were previously difficult to locate.

Additionally, Microsoft introduced an exclusive feature for Xbox Insiders under the Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This feature allows users to stream their games through Cloud Gaming. With this update, gamers can stream any game they own, without waiting for it to appear in the Cloud Gaming catalog.

Xbox's Gaming Experiences Available for All

Microsoft and its Xbox service are highly regarded in the gaming industry for delivering significant experiences, particularly through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. However, recent changes to Game Pass, including a price hike to $20 per month for the basic tier, have raised concerns among some users.

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming feature, currently in the beta testing phase, is also receiving praise for offering one of the most notable cloud-based services in the market. Additionally, Microsoft announced plans to begin selling games on Android devices following Epic Games' victory in an antitrust case against Google. However, this feature is not yet available due to a stay from the internet company.

The success of Microsoft's Xbox division extends beyond consoles to PCs, the cloud, and soon mobile platforms, offering a new gaming experience to fans. The company has now turned its focus to PC, introducing a refreshed interface and expanding its gaming library with 400 new titles, while also supporting Cloud Streaming for owned games.