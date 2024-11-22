Here's Why the Xbox Series X Is Better Than the More Expensive, Upgraded PS5 Pro

Sony's launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro earlier this year aimed to solidify its dominance in the gaming console market with a more advanced mid-cycle release. Despite the excitement surrounding its upgraded features, comparisons continue to favor Microsoft's Xbox Series X, highlighting several key advantages of the older console. A recent discovery, focusing on boot times, adds to the growing narrative that the Xbox Series X remains a superior option for gamers.

Boot Time Comparison: Xbox Series X Takes the Lead

A viral post on social media platform X showcased a side-by-side comparison of boot times for the PS5 Pro and the Xbox Series X. The results were striking: while the Xbox Series X boots up from an off state in just 14.20 seconds, the PS5 Pro takes almost 28.03 seconds—nearly double the time.

While both consoles boot in under 30 seconds, the difference highlights a subtle yet meaningful advantage for the Xbox Series X. Factors such as console age, frequency of use, and system optimization can influence these times, but the PS5 Pro's November 7 release suggests its hardware and software should still be in peak condition.

Does Boot Time Matter for Gamers?

For many, faster boot times enhance the overall gaming experience, particularly for those who use their console year-round. A report from ComicBook Gaming estimates that the slower boot time of the PS5 Pro could lead to a cumulative delay of nearly two hours annually.

Sony may argue that the longer boot process ensures a smoother user interface (UI) and operating system (OS) performance. However, for a premium-priced console costing $700, such delays—coupled with the absence of a disc drive—raise questions about its value compared to the Xbox Series X.

Key Advantages of the Xbox Series X

The debate between Sony and Microsoft's consoles has persisted since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in late 2020. The Xbox Series X holds a technical advantage, boasting 12 teraflops of processing power, compared to the PS5's 10.3 teraflops. Former Sony developers have even acknowledged the Xbox Series X's superior capabilities in this regard.

Additionally, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is often cited as a game-changer. The subscription service offers extensive gaming options, including first-party titles optimized for the console. By contrast, Sony's PlayStation Plus has struggled to deliver a comparable service, frequently criticized for its limited offerings and lack of innovation.

Microsoft has further solidified its position with an impressive lineup of exclusive titles. This year alone has seen multiple first-party game releases, with the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" set to expand the platform's exclusivity catalog. These efforts position the Xbox Series X as a more versatile and value-packed option for gamers.