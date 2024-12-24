The Christmas season and holidays provide an opportunity for most people to stay home, spend time with loved ones, and share the festive spirit with family or friends. It's also a perfect time to catch up on recent happenings in their lives and enjoy streaming movies or shows via Netflix or other platforms. Whether it's laughter, love, or rediscovering the true meaning of Christmas, streaming offers a rich tapestry of entertainment options for all.

'That Christmas' (2024)

Netflix introduces a new animated feature that encapsulates the spirit of Christmas, courtesy of Richard Curtis, renowned for the holiday classic "Love, Actually." "That Christmas" intertwines three heartwarming stories set in an English town, where each tale converges around Santa Claus. Directed by Simon Otto of "Love, Death & Robots," the film boasts a stellar voice cast including Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Bill Nighy, and Jodie Whitaker. The movie's storytelling and vibrant animation promise to captivate viewers of all ages, making it a standout addition to this year's Christmas lineup.

'Mary' (2024)

The story of Christ's birth takes on a fresh perspective in Netflix's "Mary." This feature offers a realistic reimagining of the Nativity, focusing on Mary's journey and struggles as the mother of the prophesied Messiah. Anthony Hopkins portrays King Herod, whose relentless pursuit of power threatens Mary and her child's safety. The film delivers a profound narrative about faith, resilience, and the miraculous events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ.

'We're The Millers' (2013)

For those seeking laughs this holiday season, Netflix welcomes the return of Rawson Marshall Thurber's comedy classic "We're The Millers." This fan-favorite, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Will Poulter, and Emma Roberts, tells the story of a faux family smuggling drugs across borders. Its sharp humor and iconic scenes have cemented its place as a beloved comedy, making it a delightful choice for mature audiences.

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' (2024)

No holiday season is complete without a festive special, and Netflix delivers with "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter." The musical comedy features the pop sensation performing holiday classics with fresh arrangements, alongside celebrity guest appearances. Carpenter's charm and vocal talent create a vibrant celebration of the season, blending humor, music, and holiday cheer.

'Subservience' (2024)

For viewers drawn to mature, thought-provoking narratives, "Subservience" stands out as one of the year's most discussed sci-fi thrillers. Megan Fox stars as Alice, an AI-powered humanoid bot designed to assist a struggling family. The film delves into the unsettling dynamic between technology and humanity as Alice's role as a caregiver blurs the lines between artificial intelligence and reality. This gripping story provides a chilling yet captivating take on the potential consequences of advanced AI in our lives.

Make the most of this holiday season with these diverse and engaging selections, offering something for everyone to enjoy during the festivities.