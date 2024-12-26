Is a Thinner iPhone 17 'Air' The Answer to Avoiding Foldables?

Rumors are circulating about Apple's focus on a thinner iPhone 17 variant coming next year, with the device reportedly named the iPhone 17 "Air," similar to the MacBook Air. This year, Apple made significant changes to its devices, including the M4 iPad Pro and the M4 Mac mini, which saw a notably smaller size. These changes indicate that Apple's plans for smaller devices are achievable.

While Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone 17 Air, earlier rumors about a foldable iPhone remain speculative, with no expected release next year.

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's Newest iPhone in Years

Multiple reports have confirmed that Apple plans to release the iPhone 17 Air, a variant said to be the thinnest iPhone in history. This would represent a significant shift in the company's iPhone design, marking the first major new iPhone in years. Recent models have only seen minor updates, such as the removal of the notch or the addition of a physical capacitive button.

The design of the iPhone has remained largely unchanged, maintaining a similar thickness to previous models and sticking with the rounded-edge, flat design first introduced with the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 17 Air would bring a substantial shift in how iPhones are presented, especially with its potential to be thinner and more in line with Android devices, which tend to feature taller, thinner phones. It is still unclear whether the iPhone 17 Air will be taller, but it is expected to be 2 millimeters slimmer than the iPhone 16 Pro.

Although a 2mm reduction may seem minimal, users may notice the difference when holding the device, assuming the leaks and rumors prove accurate. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple's decision to use its own 5G modems contributes to this slimmer design.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly move away from Qualcomm's modems, a change that could be a major reason why iPhone sizes have remained relatively consistent over the past four years.

iPhone Foldables Remain a Rumor, Unlike the Air

Despite numerous reports from analysts and speculators, it seems more likely that Apple will release the iPhone 17 Air next year, rather than a foldable iPhone. Apple has long avoided foldable technology, even though it has had several opportunities to release an iPhone with an expanding screen. Instead, the company has focused on other devices.

The revolutionary Apple Vision Pro spatial computer wearable was prioritized over the foldable iPhone, as was the highly anticipated Mac mini revamp, which made the device smaller than ever. As a result, the iPhone 17 Air is being hailed as the "future of iPhones," with the potential to reshape the smartphone experience.

Does Apple Have Plans for Foldables?

For now, all information regarding Apple's plans for foldable iPhones remains speculative, with some corroborating reports but no solid confirmation, especially compared to the iPhone 17 Air.

It has previously been revealed that Apple's foldable plans may involve an iPad device, likely a dual-screen iPad Pro design that could combine to form a MacBook-style device.