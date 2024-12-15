iPad Foldable? Analyst Claims It's As Big As 2 Apple iPad Pros, Coming By 2028

A new report has revived hopes for Apple fans anticipating a foldable device, as the tech giant is reportedly working on a groundbreaking foldable iPad. According to analysts, this device will feature one massive screen that effectively combines two iPad Pros into a single unit. The result? A futuristic product resembling a MacBook but with a seamless, continuous display replacing traditional bezels, keyboards, and trackpads.

The Vision for Apple's Foldable iPad

Insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that Apple aims to launch its first foldable device in 2028. Unlike existing foldable gadgets that center on compact smartphones, Apple's approach is focused on a tablet. When folded, it will appear as a typical iPad; when unfolded, the device will boast the size of two iPad Pros fused, forming a colossal display.

Prototypes of this innovative product reportedly exist within Apple's industrial design team. Gurman notes that the foldable screen is designed with a "nearly invisible crease," a feature Apple is striving to perfect. However, the question of whether Apple can eliminate the crease remains unanswered, as rivals like Samsung have faced challenges in this area.

Features and Potential Applications

When fully unfolded, the foldable iPad could deliver a screen size exceeding 20 inches, making it a high-end device possibly priced above the flagship iPad Pro. Gurman suggests that the foldable iPad may also support macOS apps, significantly expanding its utility. However, the primary operating system will remain iPadOS, aligning with Apple's broader ecosystem strategies.

Apple's Foldable Journey: From Speculation to Reality

Foldable devices have surged in popularity, with Android manufacturers such as Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei leading the charge. Despite years of speculation, Apple has yet to enter the foldable market. Initial rumors predicted a foldable iPhone release as early as 2023, but the company's focus has seemingly shifted.

Adding to the speculation, Apple has recently prioritized other cutting-edge technologies, including the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. This move raised doubts about Apple's interest in foldable designs, leaving fans and analysts questioning whether such devices would ever materialize.

Analysts' Outlook

Despite these uncertainties, analysts remain optimistic. The idea of a MacBook-like iPad with foldable capabilities and macOS app compatibility could mark Apple's bold entry into the foldable market. If successful, this innovation could redefine user expectations and cement Apple's position in the evolving tech landscape.