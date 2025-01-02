Who Is Matthew Alan Livelsberger? Driver of Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Outside Trump Hotel, Identified

A Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day has led to the identification of the driver as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, an active-duty U.S. Army Green Beret. The incident injured seven people and is under investigation as authorities examine possible motives and connections to other events.

Army Green Beret Identified as Driver in Las Vegas Explosion

Authorities have identified the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, an active-duty U.S. Army Green Beret, according to CNN and multiple U.S. officials. Livelsberger, a master sergeant with the 10th Special Forces Group stationed in Germany, was on leave during the incident.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill confirmed that Livelsberger's tattoos, identified by his wife, matched those of the burned body found in the vehicle. However, McMahill stated that formal confirmation would require DNA or medical records. Law enforcement officials and the FBI are investigating potential motives and links to other incidents, including an attack in New Orleans earlier the same day, but have not found evidence of ties to terrorist organizations.

The explosion, caused by a combination of fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel detonated by the driver, injured seven people. Guests at the Trump International Hotel reported smoke and shaking windows from the blast, which caused visible damage to the hotel's valet area.

Investigation and Potential Links to Other Incidents

The FBI and other agencies are examining similarities between the Las Vegas explosion and the New Orleans attack, where a military veteran drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd, killing 14 people. Both cases involved vehicles rented through Turo and individuals with military backgrounds. However, authorities emphasize that no definitive link has been established.

Evidence, including phones, laptops, and Cybertruck cameras, is being analyzed for further clues. Law enforcement activity was also reported at a Colorado Springs residence connected to the Las Vegas incident.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has cooperated with authorities, providing vehicle telemetry and charging station video footage. Police credited the Cybertruck's construction with mitigating the damage from the explosion, which directed the blast upward and left the hotel's front glass intact. Musk also stated on social media that the explosion was unrelated to the vehicle itself, and Tesla's data systems confirmed positive telemetry at the time of the incident.