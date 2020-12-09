Avast Predicts Scams, Deepfake Misinformation, and Adware Attacks to Increase in 2021

Avast, a well-renowned name in the cybersecurity and antivirus world, predicts a series of scams, deepfake, hoaxes, and fake offerings to increase in 2021, the same year as the COVID-19 vaccine hits the market.

"Our team has specifically looked into the Android platform, on which Avast predicts further adware attacks, fleeceware scams, and stalkerware usage," Grace Roberts, Senior Managing Editor at Avast, writes on the company's official blog.

According to the Czech-based company, Android users are among the most vulnerable groups to the attack due to its devices' open-source atmosphere. This year alone, Andoird users faced the worst threat from adware, and that number could stagger later next year. Hospitals from the Czech Republic and Germany have also been the target of these malicious cybercriminals.

Alarming Numbers

As the coronavirus pandemic batters every corner of the world, most people are forced to work and study from home, which exposes them even more to such cyber threats.

On the other side of the coin, the presence of the COVID-19 vaccine gives malicious cybercriminals even more chance to con their victims. The numbers of vaccine ads, deepfake videos and images, and ransomware attacks on healthcare front liners are expected to arise in 2021.

When the pandemic started earlier this year, Avast recorded fake shops that promise cures and shady survival tips. According to the company, over 10,000 people in the US alone have been affected. One website sold a guidebook titled "Pandemic Survival," which costs a whopping $37 for a one-time download.

"Military Source Exposes Shocking TRUTH About This Deadly Pandemic And The "1 Thing" You Must Do Before It's TOO LATE," writes the clickbaity website.

One thousand two hundred visits from both Canada and Australia and 900 others from the UK were also recorded. Although it's still undisclosed how much money the scammers make from this pishing link, the number could go on and on for months to come.

How to Spot Deepfakes and Misinformation

Despite its high-end technology, advanced internet users can easily spot them. Eyes are the easiest go-to place to look at, as sometimes, those videos have unnatural movements in the eyes and body.

Other things to look at are the audio synchronization, jewelry, and unnatural colorings. Try finding loopholes in these areas, as most deep fake videos do not excel in translating them.

As soon as you spot them, try reverse image to search about the possibility or search the news with the same keyword. Reliable news portals always cite their sources, and your common sense plays a big part in surviving such attacks.

In other news, The Avast Foundation also donated over $25 million to combat the pandemic.

