Adidas to Launch New Shoe Tech 'Futurenatural' in Upcoming Harden Volume 5

An upcoming release of renowned shoe manufacturer Adidas will take place this coming January 2021. The release will see the introduction and incorporation of 'Futurenatural' - described as the shoe company's newest footwear innovation, with the Harden Volume 5.

The new tech as mentioned by Adidas could "mirror an athlete's speed and quick change of direction." Futurenatural is the product of almost years of hard work and research on all over a thousand of basketball shoes users and enthusiasts. Their research also ranged from basketball players in a recreational level to an NBA caliber level of players. They aimed to create and produce a kind of shoe which could closely represent the shape of the actual human foot.

What Could Futurenatural Bring

The shoe's bottom part is equipped with a pattern which is heavily based on athlete data information, from which it came based upon the research done by the company. It could provide a better experience for possible shoe wearers for the Harden Volume 5 in terms of floor grip movement on the court.

The tech served as the base and core of the newest shoe by Adidas. Then it is topped with a sky blue and white vibe, more of a bubble gum blue which could resonate a cool and chill vibe. Its top and bottom parts are not like those of any other shoe. The two parts are often glued together forming the outer structure of it, but the Futurenatural process signified a more different way of combining both parts of the shoe.

The upper part was crafted along the outer part of the shoe through a 360-degree extreme pressure from capitalizing on a high temperature heating process. The experience given by the upper along with the bottom and outer parts of the shoe could be regarded as seamless and could potentially ensure a lightweight shoe that could be leaped and run through with a fast-paced movement, especially in moving from different positions on a wide distance and high agility.

The Use of Boost and Lightstrike

Materials and components used to create the one-piece upper part of the Harden Volume 5 includes the cushioning of an all-Boost technology, that has seen use of this purpose for the first time in Adidas history. It is paired with the Lightstrike foaming which is not a stranger for Adidas' long list of shoe line and products. The company mentioned that Boost and Lightsrike is a perfect combination to uphold a "natural comfort" for everyone who could try on and use the upcoming shoe release.

The debut of Futurenatural in James Harden's shoe line under Adidas is somewhat a good pairing, according to Adidas Basketball senior director of footwear Rashad Williams. The Houston Rockets star relies on many enhancements to boost his ankle flexibility, in which Williams reiterates on how the new tech could benefit players just like Harden. He also mentioned that technologies such as the Futurenatural which could provide a more "dynamic" use could "work more compared to linear sports."

