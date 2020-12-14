Samsung's Upcoming 110-Inch TV Teased: Specs, Price, Release Date and MORE!

World renowned Korean multi tech company Samsung has unveiled yet another addition to their MicroLED TVs - a new 110-inch 4K TV which would be available globally by the first quarter of 2021.

The 110-Inch TV's Specs

The upcoming TV is a 4K HDR TV which could cater high-dynamic range images and videos, up to a resolution of 4K. It would also utilize Samsung's MircoLED technology, in which it could send micrometer scale LEDs into the so-called LED modules. This technology was first introduced in the enormous 292-inch screen TV of Samsung called "The Wall."

The tech incorporated with this giant TV somewhat resembles some wall-tiles like patterns comprised of mass-transferred clusters using microscopic lights. The Wall, being a humongous piece of TV, requires professional installation from TV and screen handlers.

The newly announced TV, however, is a downsize or "mini" version of The Wall. Yet it would also have the capabilities and characteristics encompassed within the MicroLED technology. The said tech could provide a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours of viewing time, or almost 274 years in total, and is considered a lot more compared to most OLED screen technology available in the commercial market today.

Aside from it being a 4K HDR TV, it would also capitalize on its fully equipped artificial intelligence (AI) system which could greatly enhance picture and image quality presented on the TV screen. The TV also has an added innovation when it comes to the competition of TV bezels, where it would utilize on the 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Potential Screen for Gamers

This specs and characteristics presented to accompany the upcoming TV would potentially best partnered and suitable with gaming consoles. The TV's projected specs could be fully maximized especially when using the newly released upgraded console versions of both the PlayStation and Xbox series, with their PS5 and Xbox Series X and S releases, respectively.

The press release of the TV even gave a shoutout to gamers out there, with the Korean based company specifying that they could take advantage of the four split 55-inch screen function of the TV, wherein they could "stream a walkthrough while playing a video game."

Some of the internal specs of the game were also implied with the official announcement. It will feature inorganic materials as the base of its Micro AI processor. The TV would also have a Majestic Sound System, which could deliver a promising 5.1 channel sound.

An Object Tracking Sound Pro feature is also available within the TV's sound system, which could detect and identify objects and moving objects that would appear on the screen, while it then demonstrates and provides sound upon the movement or the action of that certain object.

The price of the upcoming TV by Samsung was also announced. It will be priced at skyrocketing amount of 170 million KRW, or 156,000 USD upon its scheduled release early next year. It may be an innovation for the TV industry, yet its price tag could be labeled as somehow a grail for average consumers.

