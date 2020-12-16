Health Apps See Huge Spike in Download Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic batters every corner of the world, and people are forced to work and study from home, several health apps are seeing a massive spike in download counts.

"Covid-19 has presented many people with the unique opportunity to exercise more, because, practically, people have fewer reasons not to. If nothing else, exercise outdoors provides us with some welcome relief from spending so much time indoors during lockdown," Dr. Charlotte Hilton, of the British Psychological Society, told the BBC.

Especially during such an unprecedented time like this, people try to be social in any way possible. These apps have social tools and manage to create some sense of feeling that "we're in this together," hence many people opt to download them. When mental health concerns are more alarming than ever, communal support from online communities has been a lifeline for many.

Read also: Microsoft Authenticator Equipped with New Password Manager.

Crazy Numbers

Strava, one of the most well-known freemium apps for fitness, has amassed over 73 million users in total. According to its devs, Strava has registered a total of two million people each month this year, which is the first time since the company launched in 2009.

What makes Strava stand out from other apps is it entirely incorporates social network features through GPS data, which is absolutely beneficial for runners and cyclers. It comes with several paid subscription plans, allowing users to make the most and the best experience out of the app.

According to reports by the British media portal, cycling and running are the most used on Strava during the lockdown. Co-founder Michael Horvath also stated that the app saw a spike in the creation of online activity clubs.

"During a challenging year, it has been a privilege to connect athletes to what motivates them and help them find their personal best - from solitary virtual marathons to midday walks while working from home," said Horvath.

ClassPass, an app that offers lectures on fitness classes, organized many on-demand workout classes during the pandemic, with yoga being its most popular class.

Another renowned app, Freeletics, saw a whopping 50% increase in downloads during March and June when lockdown started in the UK.

Life-Changing Experience

Like it or not, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we view work and study. Just like these apps that offer online guidance on fitness, teleconferencing, and work tool, apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have been more popular than ever.

We have been trying to adapt, even though it wasn't a peaceful and comfortable road. Since the first upheaval took place in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, many have made an abrupt shift while others may have lost their jobs.

That said, even if the COVID-19 vaccine is underway, people have grown more and more comfortable with working and getting in shape from home, and there is no reason why these apps could see a plummeting number in download once the vaccine arrives.

Related Article: Apple Issues Report Over MagSafe Duo Incompatibility With 29W Chargers.