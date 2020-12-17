Top 5 Best 'Vampire: The Masquerade' Mods

"Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines" is a genre-defining RPG back in the early 2000s. Sometimes, original gameplay may feel a little boring; hence many dedicated fans invested some of their time to create mods to enhance and give the best playing experience in the game.

With its sequel, "Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2," coming in 2021, there is never a better time to look back at some of the best mods for "Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines."

1. Playable NPCs

Nothing is more fun than giving non-playable characters a chance for us to use. As the title suggests, this mod gives you a chance to try out over 100 NPCs, ranging from Bertram, Jeanette, Damsel, Tourette, Granny Doris, and even VV and Nines.

"Playable NPCs from VPC game's archives. Replaces main character from the clan Toreador, Ventrue and Nosferatu," the description reads here.

2. Bloodlines Extreme

Next, we have "Bloodlines Extreme," which is not suitable for the faint-hearted. This mode is a go-to for veteran players who are 'too' familiar with VTMB gameplay and mechanism because it revamps the game's difficulty to the imaginable height.

It could be rough, but at least it brings a brand-new VTMB experience that you do not want to miss. To download the mod, click the link here.

3. Vamp Among Us ENB

Telltale's "Among Us" is an interactive story-driven game, and thanks to this mod, VTMB players may get a little bit taste of the game. Its visuals and dialogue choices perfectly resemble "Among Us," giving it much darker shadows and more contrast than what the original game could only offer.

Vamp Among Us ENB preset can be downloaded here.

4. VTMB Atmospheric SweetFX

As the title suggests, VTMB Atmospheric SweetFX gives the game a much smoother texture and well-rendered graphics. After all, being a 2004 game does not do much graphically. It sharpens textures, warms the tone in well-lit places, and uses HDR for more realistic lightings.

"Though the entire game takes place at night, most of the environments are so brightly lit that you'd never know it. Luckily, the developers put very few actual light sources inside the game world, and using SweetFX, we can restore the dark, gritty atmosphere of White Wolf's World of Darkness," the description reads.VTMB Atmospheric SweetFX can be downloaded here.

5. VTM Bloodlines Unofficial Patch Plus

Lastly, we have VTM Bloodlines Unofficial Patch Plus, which undoubtedly the biggest, fan-made mode VTMB has ever seen. Not only does it fix bugs and improve the game's mechanism, but the patch also brings back deleted content from the original game.

"Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines" was released in 2004 and is now available on Microsoft Windows. Its sequel, "Bloodlines 2," is coming in 2021 for Microsoft Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

