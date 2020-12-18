'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Finale: Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Speculations and What We Know So Far

"The Mandalorian" Season 2 Episode 8 will see its commencement today in the video streaming platform Disney Plus.

Episode 7 Recap

Season 2 episode 7 or Chapter 15:The Believer has seen the Mandalorian/Din Djarin (portrayed by Pedro Pascal) tracking down the location and whereabouts of the primary antagonist Moff Gideon (portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito), and the captive Grogu or Baby Yoda. The information he knew was in collaboration with other characters, such as Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) who primarily helped the Mandalorian and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) to escape in an Imperial base.

The upcoming episode 8 of the second season which would also serve as the season's grand finale will be dubbed as Chapter 16: The Rescue. Many are expecting that it would somehow showcase a showdown between the titular Mandalorian himself against Moff Gideon, in which he would then seek his revenge, and to finally rescue and retrieve his small companion.

'The Mandalorian' Episode 8 Spoilers and Speculations

But aside from the almost guaranteed battle and showdown between the primary protagonist and antagonist, some speculations have already surfaced the internet on what could be the moments in the finale that would go alongside the much-awaited battle and rescue of the little fella.

One of the speculations that fans of the series take into consideration is the possible return of any of the current season's big guest stars, may it be one or many. Characters such as the likes of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) are among the choices of some of the fans theories of who would possibly make another appearance in the series which may signify a deeper role for them, or if will they remain as stand-alone characters who are only involved with their individual adventures (or possible Disney Plus spin-offs at the most).

Another speculation for the coming finale shows that fans look at the angle that someone from the season may die, though this kind of speculation almost comes in any series or movie finale especially if we all know that the show itself is an action-packed one, or something with a revenge story within it. The season 1 of the series has seen the character Kuiil (Nick Nolte) being killed in a what has been a terrifying shock by a stormtrooper. At the same time, the first season also featured IG-11 sacrificing his life in order to save the heroes.

Some speculate that the finale may present the death of some characters, including Boba Fett who had survived the first attempt to kill him during the sarlacc pit, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) whose absence in the season for quite some time tend to lead fans that he may have something in store for the finale, and Cara Dune, who became a Ranger of the New Republic this season. With the announcement of Disney Plus about the upcoming Mandalorian spin-off "Rangers of the New Republic" also coming to the streaming platform, signified the theories that the character may bid goodbye to the current series and then proceed on to the latter as its main protagonist (or one of its main characters at least).

"The Mandalorian" season 2 episode 8 will be released on Friday, December 18, at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT, only in Disney Plus.

