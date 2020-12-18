Oppo A53 5G Specs, Upgrades, Price, Release Date: New Flagship Will Feature 3 Cameras

A new version of the recently launched Oppo A53 way back in August will make its way to the commercial market as the 5G version of the phone is set for debut this December 22.

The new version will be called the Oppo A53 5G. It may sound that the only aspect being upgraded is with the 5th generation mobile network feature, or the 5G, but there is more to it and what is in store for Oppo fans which could potentially purchase and try the upcoming phone.

Oppo A53 5G Specs

The Oppo A53 5G will be equipped and utilize the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. This processor is one of the most affordable-range processors which caters the capabilities of the 5G network.

5G supported phones are already becoming a thing in the mainstream mobile and smartphone market in China and some parts of the world, including South Korea which listed at around 5 million 5G smartphone units, and an estimated 10 million units for the end of the year.

The 5G feature, at first, was being incorporated more on premium, high-end and flagship phones of several smartphone companies in the world today. Yet on the most recent releases of tech companies alongside Oppo, including Chinese companies Xiaomi and Realme, lower tiered phones especially those which are classified as mid-range phones now incorporate the use of the 5G network feature.

The original Oppo A53 is labeled as mid-range classification of smartphones, but the 5G variant could offer a lot more to the fans and enthusiasts of Oppo. It was also reported that the company may potentially launch smartphones and devices which are in line with the growing 5G commercial market in China and everywhere else around the world.

Some specifications of the Oppo A53 5G include the setup of three different cameras on its back part. It is topped with a 16MP main camera, and goes along with a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait camera. All the cameras are placed and structured in a square-shaped island located at the back of the phone itself.

An LED flash placed as a fourth circle in the camera would then encompass the overall camera form of the phone. The front camera on the other hand will be listed as an 8MP selfie camera which is positioned in a punch hole that is placed on the top-left corner of the display.

The internal specs of the phone include a 4040Mah battery which then could be charged at a rate of 10W through the charger that is already a part of the phone's bundle, supporting the USB-C port of the phone.

Price and Release Date

The upcoming Oppo A53 5G is currently priced at 1,299 CNY or 200 USD with its base variant. The other variant would be capitalizing on a 6GB RAM which is listed on JD.com, although there is still no price tag indicated as of the moment. The upcoming phone will be available in different colors, such as the Lake Green, Secret Night Black, and Streamer Purple colored variants. Sale for the phone begins at December 22 in China yet the pre-orders is now currently live. There is no date for the global release of the phone, however.

