Top 3 Video Games Which Could Create Potential Television Shows

The origin of a certain video game may come from a variety of stories and inspirations. Some are solely made as a game itself, while some could be inspired from the comics, books, movies, and some are from TV shows. Yet this could be applied in vice-versa, and some games may also create a potential tv show.

Some TV shows were inspired from video games. Next year, an HBO series based on Naughty Dog's PS4 hit "The Last of Us" will soon be released, as it was greenlit just last November 2020.

But aside from "The Last of Us," there are also other video games that may create a potential television series. Here are the list of some of the video games or video game franchises/series that may produce good and quality television shows:

'God of War'

Probably one of the most established series of games in history, "God of War" could potentially bring a lot to the table when the option of creating a television show adaptation around the game would push through. The PlayStation flagship title starring the demigod Kratos first incorporated the Greek mythology on its first series of games, and then shifted to the Norse mythology on their later releases.

Yet either way, a television series based on the game itself is already a bomb; the mythology part is just as interesting to be the basis of the storyline. The first season may use the Greek mythology concept and could be followed by a second season which could incorporate the Norse mythology.

'The Legend of Zelda'

One of Nintendo's most primed game franchise in history, "The Legend of Zelda" first saw other forms of media when a cartoon series and comics inspired from the game itself was released, although there was no television station that has picked up those alternative media.

A television series for this already established and renowned game franchise way back the 1980s would definitely be a hit not just for the younger generation, but also for those who may feel a nostalgic vibe upon watching it.

'Red Dead Redemption'

Rockstar Games, the creators of the legendary "Grand Theft Auto (GTA)" franchise of games have created yet another masterpiece in 2010 in the form of the "Red Dead Redemption." The classic Western-themed action open world game became an instant hit during the year it was released and was followed by a successful second installment in 2018.

Some of the best points for the game include its huge maps, an almost endless storyline, and the side quests go at par with the main quests, balancing action, strategy, and a bit of humor. A television series themed around this game could be a potential jampacked show that may showcase various and multiple elements that would make a great Western, cowboy shooter series.

