Vivo V2 (2021) Alleged Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Features: New Phone May Run Snapdragon 675 SoC

Chinese mobile phone manufacturing company Vivo may just add another model for their long line of phones as leaks for the new version of the recently launched Vivo V20 smartphone, dubbed as the Vivo V20 (2021), has surfaced online.

The alleged specs of the phone itself appeared on the leaks that was posted in Geekbench - a cross-platform utility website which is purposely made for benchmarking the performances of various and multiple device processors.

Vivo V2 (2021) Alleged Specs

The leaks reveal that the upcoming Vivo release would be equipped with an 8GB of RAM, while being supported by the Android 11, which is the 11th major release and the 18th overall version of the Android phone operating system (OS).

It was also presented by utilizing the SM6150 chip, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, a mid-range 64-bit ARM LTE system on a chip which was introduced in late 2018. The benchmark scores appearing on the leaks lists a 553 single-core score, along with a 1765 multi- core score.

Also Read: Oppo A53 5G Specs, Upgrades, Price, Release Date: New Flagship Will Feature 3 Cameras

Those were the only details about the Vivo V20 (2021) as of the moment. Although its name suggests that it is only a temporary name or a moniker/code for the phone itself, some speculate that it could be launched as a higher-end version for the Vivo V20. Yet only last September, another version for the Vivo V2 series of phones was launched, calling it the Vivo V2 Pro.

The Predecessor - Vivo V2 Pro

The Vivo V2 Pro is packed with some of the latest, up to date, and most advanced specs in line with the mid-range level of phones. It is a slim phone, with a 7.49mm in thickness. Its back panel is covered with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The AMOLED Display showcases a sharp and vivid vibe and impression, where it is backed with a decent and quality size of 6.44 inches, while being topped with a full HD+ resolution.

Although its refresh rate somehow could be considered as a downside for some, as the panel of the phone only supports a 60Hz refresh rate. That is lower than some other phones in the mid-range level, like the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC which is already catering a 120Hz refresh rate.

But that does not mean that the phone's performance could be degraded majorly. Its internal specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC which could be capable of supporting the 5G network, which continues to become the mainstream thing in the mobile phone industry all around the world.

Its processor is also in the higher end compared to the upcoming Vivo V2 (2021), and more powerful than the original Vivo V2 which incorporates the Snapdragon Qualcomm 720G SoC. As of the moment, there is only one variant available for the phone - the model is capped with just the option of 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Vivo has yet to announce the full and official details for the Vivo V2 (2021), including its detailed specs and release date. Though its current name already suggests that it will most likely be release for the next year.

Related Article: Google Pixel 5 Pro Specs, Release Date, and What We Know So Far