'Diablo Immortal' Enters Technical Alpha Phase: Some Gameplay Aspects Confirmed

"Diablo" - one of Blizzard Entertainment's then big three games for the PC along with the "World of Warcraft" and "StarCraft" series of games, will take its leap on to the mobile gaming scene. "Diablo Immortal", the online multiplayer mobile version of Diablo, is now available for early access.

The game is still not yet available to the public, but it is currently undergoing a technical alpha phase. "Diablo Immortal" could be listed as a game in its playable build, but it is still not fixed completely enough for a wider audience release. Blizzard was reported that it only gives access to a few chosen people - where mostly are from gaming websites, and some known content creators in a global scale. Yet it was revealed that those who did pre-registration for the game in their Google Play Stores or IOS App Stores in Australia would also be included to the pool of technical alpha testers.

What We Know So Far About 'Diablo Immortal'

The early access for the game confirms that the mobile version is also set in the same universe as the main Diablo series. The storyline of the game depicts the story between the events of "Diablo 2" and "Diablo 3." Although the main quest primarily involves the Worldstone's broken shards that has brought darkness upon it, even if it would fall anywhere in the world.

The main gameplay revolves around the chosen character by the player. The game offers four different classes which is also a familiar thing already with the Diablo series of games. The classes are the Barbarians - characters which uses brute force and raw strength to beat down enemies, the Wizards - relies more on magic to disable and display various effects to the enemies, the Monks - characters that utilize the balance of both martial and mystic arts in order to perform such moves to the enemies, and the Hunters - agile characters which can deal lots of damage to the enemies hailing from a far distance (long range characters damage dealing characters).

Also Read: 'Overwatch' Christmas Winter Wonderland 2020 Skins: Here Are the Legendary and Weekly Challenges Skins

Although those classes are already established in various Diablo games from the franchise, Blizzard somewhat upped their game through changing the way things work in this new mobile version of the game itself. All the classes are capable of having two basic attacks, while being allowed to utilize a unique set of skills, and the capacity to perform an Ultimate ability. These are the main gameplay mechanics used to engage in combat and eventually beat down the enemies along the way.

'Diablo Immortal's' BlizzCon Announcement

"Diablo Immortal" was first announced in the annual BlizzCon - Blizzard's gaming convention which is intended to promote their major franchises. The inaugural BlizzCon was held on October 2005, and since then the event became more and more popular to the gaming fans and community all around the world.

But "Diablo Immortal" did not see much love and appreciation from the day it was officially announced by Blizzard to the public. It was booed in the event, especially after a question regarding if the game would see a PC release, and Blizzard answered "no." Yet now positive reviews and feedbacks about the game as the technical alpha phase is currently on the roll are surfacing the Diablo community, and a potential success for the game is not possible.

Related Article: 'Cyberpunk 2077': How To Play The Game in Smartphones