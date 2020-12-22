Fortnite Pays Touching Tribute to the Late Chadwick 'Black Panther' Boseman in New Trailer

Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster join the laundry-list of Marvel-themed newest skins in "Fortnite," as Epic Games reveals its teaser trailer earlier today (12/22).

"The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island. Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the @Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack!," the announcement reads on Twitter.

To obtain the exclusive pack, players may head over to Epic Store and purchase it for $24.99. You can check out the full teaser trailer here.

Earlier on Monday (12/21), Fortnite revealed the iconic 'Wakanda Forever' emote, which can be obtained by completing the Wakanda Forever quests.

Not the First Time

In fact, Epic Games has been extending its wings by expanding "Fortnite" and adding a string of crossover appearances and metaverse.

Before Black Panther, God of War's Kratos arrived in early December. Daryl and Michonne from Telltale's "The Walking Dead" series became a part of Fortnite's crossover skins earlier this week.

Iron Man made his "Fortnite" debut last October, which would become available for players above level 100 who pass Iron Man Awakening challenges.

Halo's Master Chief was also painstakingly recreated in the few new crossover skins in another news this month, adding more varieties to the game. The announcement follows as the gaming community anticipates the upcoming "Halo Infinite," coming to online and physical stores in 2021.

Elsewhere in the Fortnite world, The Mandalorian and the adorable-looking Baby Yoda arrived in the online battle royale this month after previous leaks suggested them in November.

That said, the number of these crossover appearances could add up anytime soon, and it's not surprising if we see some eyebrows-rising faces in the next few weeks or months.

Tragic Passing and Polarizing Reception

While Black Panther has been around before Chadwick Boseman helped popularize it in 2018, it's always nice to see the hero of Wakanda on our screen.

However, a small segment of fans feels upset about Epic Games' decision to "capitalize" on Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer in August 2020, aged 43. Some fans accused the gaming company of profiting off Boseman's ill-fated death by putting a price tag on a superhero character that the late has helped popularize.

"They don't give a f**k. His death, shouldn't be about earning money," one fan complains, suggesting that the money from Black Panther pack sales should go to charities or colon cancer research centers.

It sounds ridiculous because Black Panther, like any other superhero acts, is a made-up character. It's like saying Superman should die when Cristopher Reeves passed.

"Fortnite" is available on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, iOS, and Android, as well as next-gen consoles of Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

