Meet an AI Bot from 'The Pudding' That Roasts Your Spotify Taste

Just when you thought your Spotify Wrapped showcases the most embarrassing outcomes, an AI bot from 'The Pudding' roasts your music taste in the cruelest yet computer-generated insults possible.

Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels from The Pudding, a journalistic-driven website for visual essays, trained the AI. Lacher is a freelance copywriter, featured in the likes of the New York Times, and worked at Google Creative Lab for years. Daniels, on the other hand, works for the visual journalism and storytelling field for the company.

"How Bad Is Your Spotify? Our sophisticated AI judges your awful taste in music," the website welcomes its first-time viewers.

Hillarious As It Gets

If you want the AI to judge you, open up this link, or search "How Bad Is Your Spotify?" on Google. Then, the merciless bot would redirect you to log in (safely) to your Spotify so it could track your listening history.

What makes this AI golden is highly specific, computer-generated insults. No matter how diverse your listening range is, the AI would always find a way to drag you through the dirt mercilessly.

"Do you really listen to Mosh by Eminem?" (Yes) "Ironically?" (Yes).

"oh great another Taylor Swift stan..."

"You've been listening to a lot of The Weeknd lately. u okay?" (Yeah, why?/Not really)

The bot would then hold a quick F*ck-Marry-Kill game of three artists you mostly listen to before proceeding to make the most detailed insult an AI could ever generate.

"Your spotify was moms-spaghetti-sweaty-rave-swiftie-fangirl bad."

It's all fun and games until the bot specifically mentions how basic are you on a scale of zero to 100%, no matter how diverse your listening range is.

"You are 59% basic. You're stuck in the early 2010s. You only listen to Obama-era jams like Headlights by Robin Schulz and Home by One Direction."

However, Spotify limits how many people can use the website at once, so you may have to wait a little longer if the maintenance is full.

Spotify Wrapped Records

As 2020 comes to a close, Spotify rolls out its annual Wrapped records. For fans, it's about what songs do they listen to the most, but for artists, it's about who racks the most streaming numbers.

Surprisingly, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny became the first non-English act to top the Spotify Wrapped most-streamed artists chart with a total of 8.3 billion streams globally for his album "YHLQMDLG". Followed by Drake as the second, and then Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, and J Balvin clocking in at fourth and fifth.

Billie Eilish is the most-streamed female artist of the year, followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey, respectively, at two, three, four, and five.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" crowned the most listened song of the year, while Childish Gambino's "This Is America" tops the Black Lives Matter movement soundtrack.

