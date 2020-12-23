'Microsoft Flight Simulator': Game Update Introduces VR Support, Additional Game Fetaures Revealed

The world-renowned "Microsoft Flight Simulator" which was first released way back 1982 recently saw a somewhat 'revival' - through the latest installment of the same game title just last August. And now the game has received a new update, which would then allow players to experience the new virtual reality (VR) support while simulating flights.

Asobo Studio, its creators, and developers along with Microsoft has further launched the additional support of catering the VR feature staring today. It will go live and would seem like it will be available indefinitely for the game and will remain as a main feature for the Flight Simulator.

What the New VR Feature Offers

The VR feature would then provide support for the Stream VR and OpenXR-compatible headsets which could be used while exploring and playing the game in VR mode. It also lists the Windows Mixed Reality headsets, as well as the likes of HTC Vive, Valve Index, the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest, which are all Open-XR platforms utilized on each of their headsets currently available in the market.

The latest update introduced would definitely give a more in-depth, detailed and almost closer to reality experience to the players of the Flight Simulator. The aerial view and the overall feeling while piloting an aircraft, as well as the sounds that surround the player going through various areas while flying the planes could now be a lot more engaging as compared to the times that there was still no update like this.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator's Brief History

The "Microsoft Flight Simulator" could already be considered as one of the games for PC dubbed as a classic one. The very first "Microsoft Flight Simulator" game was released way back 1982. It was then followed by the "Microsoft Flight Simulator 2.0" in 1984, and another version of the game itself for the Macintosh in 1986.

Various Flight Simulator games were then released since the very first edition of the game. Yet it was 2004 when the "Microsoft Flight Simulator X" was out in the market, hailed that time as the most advanced Flight Simulator game from Microsoft to date. Ten years after it was released, a version of the game for the Steam was launched, and it was just this August that a much advanced in all aspects Flight Simulator game made its way back to the PC gaming scene and would soon be released in the Xbox Series X and S consoles slated next year.

The new update for the "Microsoft Flight Simulator" not just includes the VR update, but also two new additional training missions intended for the players to use the Airbus A320neo for take off and landing as well. Another part of the update features the new snow and ice variety of weather conditions for the game's real-time weather simulation available. An event called the Airbus A320neo Landing Challenge Spotlight event is also included in the update.

For the whole update patch notes, click here.

