OnePlus OxygenOS Open Beta 5 Given in 8 Series: New Updates, Features, and MORE!

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has recently launched their Open Beta 4 for their OxygenOS in their upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on the latter parts of the last month. And today, they are back at it again with their OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for their OnePlus 8 series of phones.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 5 has introduced some new features that would be soon available for the upcoming phones slated in the OnePlus 8 series. Probably one of the main highlights and strengths featured on the beta testing is the inclusion of the newly developed and designed Rewind Recording system feature in the phones' Game Space.

Highlights from the Open Beta 5

This new feature allows the phone users to record the final 30 seconds of game sessions that are being played by the users in real-time action with just one simple tap. It could potentially capture some game-defining moments and highlights quickly without missing the momentum, such as going back to the home screen to select a phone's screen recorder feature or allowing to screen record even before ethe start of the game which could mean that all the happenings in the game even from the very start would be captured, and it would just take more space in the phone itself.

The latest beta testing also fixed some of the bugs which became a thing on the past beta testing last month. Although some of the bugs and errors being experienced were all signifying minor issues and problems, including bugs which froze calls that the users received while playing music and at the same time being connected to a Bluetooth device, and fixed the bugs which that involved delays in message receptions, as well as occasional volume toggles and speaker Failures. The beta testing also boosted the security patch level of the system up until this December 2020.

This may be the final beta testing for the OnePlus 8 series, which lists the OnePlus 8 its alternate variant OnePlus 8 Pro, where both phones are powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and Adreno 650 GPU.

Here is the full changelog of the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 8 series:

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 Changelog

System Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn't work Updated Android security patch to 2020.12

Camera Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera

Game Space Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth



