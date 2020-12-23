T-Mobile: Alleged List of Mobile Phones That Will No Longer Be Supported by the Telco Leaks Online

German mobile telco T-Mobile was reported by tech website Android Police that it came up and created a list of mobile phone devices that will no longer be able to connect to the connection services offered by T-Mobile.

The company already discontinued their support for the 2G mobile networks. Next year, they will begin to discontinue their support for the 3G mobile network phones. Yet the list shows mobile phones which are capable to support 4G mobile networks, which may indicate that the list may somehow intended for a later implementation, yet it dated January 29, 2021 as the beginning of the implementation of the list.

Here are some of the phones that will no longer be supported by T-Mobile:

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge (2014)

The Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is a phablet (phone plus tablet) device created and released by Samsung in the year 2014. Although its physical appearance depicts a larger phone, it is still considered as a half tablet device, along with the curved screen edge display of the phablet itself. It utilized the then in-demand Android 4.4.4. "Kitkat" which was one of the most popular Android OS versions to date.

Huawei Mate 8 (2015)

One of the Mate series titles of the China based mobile phone manufacturer, Huawei Mate 8 was one of the most well-received phones ever released by the company itself. It capitalized on the Android 6 OS version "Marshmallow", and was a hit not just in China but also in the global scale. The Mate series is still being continued today, yet the support of T-Mobile for its eighth phone installment will not continue anymore.

OnePlus 1 (2014)

OnePlus 1 is the inaugural phone released by Chinese phone manufacturer OnePlus. It was successfully received on both the commercial and critical end. Critics and fans praised the phone for its overall design, as well as its utilization of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 system-on-chip, and the CyanoGenMod OS that was patterned somehow with the Android Kitkat.

Sony Xperia Z3 (2014)

Sony Xperia Z3 was one of Sony's former flagship phones which became a hit among fans and users across the globe. It also incorporated the use of then mainstream Android 4.4.4. Kitkat. Some fans have reviewed that they are still using the phone up to this date, yet the support from T-Mobile would near its end.

Google Nexus 9 (2014)

It was the tablet computer that was co-developed by Google and HTC which runs an Android OS, which paved the way to launch the Android Version 5 "Lollipop." The fourth tablet in the Nexus line, its OS updated up to the Android 7 "Nougat", yet it did not receive any update after the seventh version of the Android.

Here is the complete list of phones which T-Mobile will discontinue their support:

Google Nexus 9

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

HTC Desire 650

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6

Netgear Arlo Security Camera System

OnePlus 1

Quanta Dragon IR7

Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T model)

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon model)

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Xperia Z3 Orion

Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion

Soyea M02

ZTE ZMAX

