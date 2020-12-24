'Genshin Impact' Redeem Codes List: What it Offers and How to Use Those

"Genshin Impact" offers a wide variety of ways on how to obtain in-game rewards. It includes rewards from quests, adventures, and their free promo codes which could be used to land players some good stuff, including weapons and items.

The Promo Codes

Currently as of today, there are two active "Genshin Impact" codes available which could be used to redeem in-game rewards as bonuses for the players all throughout the world. These are:

GSIMPTQ125- provides 60 primogems, 10,000 mora (new) upon using and redeeming

GENSHINGIFT-provides 50 primogems, three hero's wit upon using and redeeming

Also, there were past promo codes in the game that are already expired and cannot be used anymore. These are:

5KVeIbSxDUU-100 primogems, ten mystic enhancement ore

G3tQq6TOqmE-100 primogems, five hero's wit

eATDgIXLD56-100 primogems, 50,000 mora

GOLNXLAKC58- 50 primogems

GENSHIN1111- 60 primogems, 10,000 mora

GENSHINZHB30 - 160 primogems

GENSHINMYYOI - 30 primogems

GENSHINMHYOM -30 primogems

GENSHINMHYOO -30 primogems

GENSHIN0928A - 60 primogems, 10,000 mora

GENSHIN0928E -60 primogems, 10,000 mora

GENSHIN0928N -60 primogems, 10,000 mora

GENSHIN1006A - 30 primogems, 5 adventure xp

GENSHIN1006S -30 primogems, 5 adventure xp

GENSHIN1006U -30 primogems, 5 adventure xp

In order to use the codes, the players must be at least Adventure rank ten. Then players must go to the official gift page of miHoYo and must log in their proper account. They must also select their corresponding region, enter the code they wish to use to redeem rewards, and click 'Redeem.'

ALSO READ: 'Genshin Impact' 1.2 Update: New Features, Events, Characters, and Everything You Need to Know

After that, the rewards will be then sent to the players' account immediately. A message would be received stating that the code has then been redeemed. Using it in-game would require the players to open their email in the game menu, and then eventually clicking the 'Claim' button, or the 'Claim All' to instantly redeem all the rewards in the inbox at once.

Promo codes in the game really do not come often. Most of the codes arrive randomly, although some would only be available for use and would last for a limited time only. The GSIMPTQ125 code just went live yesterday, with the new update for the game itself, update 1.2.

Genshin Impact 1.2 Update

The new update introduces new game content in "Genshin Impact" for the players to enjoy and experience new things on the game itself. It includes the introduction of the snowy region Dragonspine which features a freezing environment, along with a sub-zero temperature which could then affect the characters in the game. It also presents new sets of puzzles and quests, as well as the new game mechanic Freeze.

The update also introduces two new characters which are both of five-star rating, namely Albedo and Ganyu. New items and weapons are also up for grabs, such as the five-star sword Summit Shaper, and the four-star Dragonspine Spear to name a few.

To become updated about the newest promo codes and latest news and update for the game, follow "Genshin Impact" on their official Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well their Discord server.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: A Guide to Salvage Meteorite Remains in Phase Two of Limited-Time Event